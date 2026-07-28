11 Best New Michaels Halloween Craft Finds Under $10

Get ready for the spookiest days of the year with these fun, affordable projects.

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When it comes down to it, Michaels is a store that carries everything from all the materials you’ll ever need for a DIY art project up to decor items that are luxury lookalikes at a lower price point. And now that we’ve passed the halfway point for summer, the iconic retailer is already starting to stock their shelves with affordable craft options for Halloween. We’re excited to indulge our creative side with paint-by-number kits, special stickers, crafting supplies, diorama kits, and so much more. And as always, there’s nothing scary about these prices! Here are the best new Michaels Halloween craft finds under $10.

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1 White Ghost Vellum Stickers

As one of the craftier holidays of the year, we didn’t think twice about picking up some of these White Ghost Vellum Stickers ($4.99). They’re perfect for dressing up invitations, adding a little something extra to paper crafts, or decking out your belongings.

2 Mystery Cat & Ghost Paint-by-Number Framed Mini Kit

Even if you don’t have a hand for the fine arts, you can still produce a masterpiece thanks to this Mystery Cat & Ghost Paint-by-Number Framed Mini Kit ($9.99). With a last-minute surprise of which design you’ll actually get, this is the kind of craft you’ll be proud to hang on your wall when you’re done.

3 Jack-o’-Lantern Mystery 3D Diamond Art Kit

Halloween may be associated with all things dark and dreary, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little bling to the holiday! This Jack-o’-Lantern Mystery 3D Diamond Art Kit ($9.99) is a fun, hands-on way to get into the spooky spirit, providing everything you need to make a glittery, ghoulish trinket.

4 Halloween Icons Diamond Art Keychain Kit

Looking for a product of your own creativity you can carry around with you? This Halloween Icons Diamond Art Keychain Kit ($9.99) takes the same concept and makes it permanently portable. We also think these are a great seasonal gift for your friends and family!

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

5 Vintage Spirits Die Cut Ephemera

Whether you’re dressing up your Halloween party invitations, filling out empty space in the pages of your scrapbook, or working on a unique papercraft project, this set of Vintage Spirits Die Cut Ephemera ($5.99) just makes sense to have on hand. The ensemble includes 24 assorted designs that make it easy to create variation (and it also comes in other versions).

6 Ghosts Paint Marker-by-Number Kit

Feeling that creative itch but don’t want to make too much of a mess? This Ghosts Paint Marker-by-Number Kit ($9.99) comes with everything you need to color in one of four possible spooky images. Pro tip: This is a great activity for a kids’ Halloween party.

7 Lantern of Curiosities Paper Diorama Kit

Sometimes, the best DIY crafts are the ones that jump off the page or canvas. This Lantern of Curiosities Paper Diorama Kit ($7.99) is a fun way to work with paper. And of course, the finished product makes for a great centerpiece or foyer table decoration!

8 Fall Stained Glass Scratch Art Paper Pad

Need a simple, satisfying project? We could spend all night working on a Fall Stained Glass Scratch Art Paper Pad ($9.99). It includes both a scratching stylus and a helpful brush so you can dust off your work and keep it looking clean!

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9 Jack-o’-Lantern Stackable DIY Wood Décor Set

Sometimes, the best craft projects just take a little push to get started. For example, once you have a Jack-o’-Lantern Stackable DIY Wood Décor Set ($9.99) in hand, all you need is to grab some paint, glitter, gems, or decoupage to make them your own!

10 Vintage Spirits Ghost & Jack-o’-Lantern Washi Crafting Tape Set

Of course, tape can come in very handy when working on any DIY art project. But using a Vintage Spirits Ghost & Jack-o’-Lantern Washi Crafting Tape Set ($5.99) is the easiest way to ensure your finished product is truly spooky-season appropriate.

11 Gentleman Skeleton DIY LED Wood Décor

Sometimes, you’ve just got to let it glow! This Gentleman Skeleton DIY LED Wood Décor ($5.99) is the kind of crafting project you’ll want to hold on to. Just grab the paint and other supplies and make it your own!