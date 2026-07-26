11 Best New Five Below Halloween Finds Under $5

Get ready for spooky season with affordable decor, costume accessories, and more.

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We’ve come to appreciate just how easy Five Below makes it spruce up your space, whether it’s adding room decor or getting everything organized. But the discount retailer is also a major player when it comes to holidays, and we couldn’t help but notice that they’ve already added some fantastic Halloween items to their inventory in recent weeks. From hair accessories and party helpers to affordable decorations and even kitchen products, there’s so much available to prepare your home for spooky season well within your budget. Here are the best new Five Below Halloween finds under $5.

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1 Halloween Pumpkin Scrub Daddy

We’ve long been a fan of Scrub Daddy products, thanks to how easy they make cleaning dishes, pots, and pans. But now, you can even give this daily chore into a seasonal sprucing up with this Halloween Pumpkin Scrub Daddy ($5). It’s the same powerful washing tool you now and love, just primed for the holiday!

2 LED Halloween String Lights

Sure, making things a bit darker is usually the ambiance move during spooky season. But these LED Halloween String Lights ($5) add that kind of eerie glow wherever you hang them. You can also mix and match them with the pumpkin version!

3 Halloween Vampire Hair Bows

Want to give yourself a subtly macabre makeover? This Halloween Vampire Hair Bows ($3) is the perfect add on to any spooky costume, historical dress theme, or even just an everyday look for the run up to the holiday!

4 Hanging LED Ghost

Need something to make your front porch, patio, or trees look a little scarier? This Hanging LED Ghost ($3) is an affordable way to dress up any space. You can also opt for a hanging LED witch to change things up, too!

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5 Halloween Pumpkin LED Candles 3-Piece Set

If you ask us, candlelight is the absolute best way to set a spooky ambiance around the house. This Halloween Pumpkin LED Candles 3-Piece Set ($5) goes a step further, removing the need for an open flame and adding some cute characters into the mix. And you guessed it: You can also mix and match them with a ghost LED candle version!

6 Halloween Party Ice Cube Tray With Gummies

Once you hit adulthood, parties are where you can really let your enthusiasm for Halloween shine through. And with Halloween Party Ice Cube Tray With Gummies ($4), you can create unforgetably spooky drinks for your guests. Simply fill with water, freeze, and watch as people look into their drinks to find someone looking back at them!

7 Halloween Skeleton Chip And Dip Tray

Once again, style is everything when it comes to entertaining for the holiday. This Halloween Skeleton Chip And Dip Tray ($4) is a must-have for get-togethers, but also gives you plenty of creative leeway to come up with a spooky-looking snack.

8 Mist Cauldron Mist Maker With Lighting

In our opimion, some of the best Halloween decorations bring a little drama to the table. This Mist Cauldron Mist Maker With Lighting ($5) does just that, creating a vapor and eerie glow when switched on. It’s the perfect centerpiece to your appetizer table!

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9 Halloween LED Cat Pumpkin Décor

One area where Five Below shines is stocking simple decorations that can help cover every corner of your home in thoughtful ways. This Halloween LED Cat Pumpkin Décor ($5) is perfect for dressing up windowsills, tabletops, cunters, and those odd corners that could use a little spooky boost!

10 Halloween Tiara Headband

Whether you’re building a costume from scratch or need a simple wardrobe change for a laidback party, this Halloween Tiara Headband ($3) is good to have on hand. Whether it’s dressing up as royalty or going for a ghoulish gala look, this affordable accessory can help!

11 Light Up Ghost Wreath

If there’s a holiday that requires door décor, it’s Halloween! This Light Up Ghost Wreath ($5) is the perfect way to dress up your entryway and entertain those trick-or-treaters.