Shop 11 best Costco items to grab before the end of July, from solar generators to sectionals.

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If you haven’t made it to your local Costco lately, now is the time! The warehouse is filling up with so many amazing new arrivals, some of which are selling out almost as quickly as they hit the floor. From nostalgia-inducing Esprit sweathshirts and Nike golf shirts to solar generators, Halloween decorations, and a sprawling sectional, there are fabulous finds in every aisle. What should you shop for before the month is up? Here are the 11 best Costco items to grab before the end of July.

1 A Solar Generator

Costco Buys shared about the Jackery Explorer 600WV2 Solar Generator for $349.99, “such a solid backup power find!” they wrote. “It has 640Wh capacity, 500W output with a 1000W surge, 6 output ports, and instant UPS backup under 10ms. It charges via AC, solar, or car and comes with a 3+2 year warranty.”

2 A Huge Henredon Sectional

Costco Buys also shared about the Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman. “I am obsessed with how luxurious it looks!” they exclaimed. “It has deep seating, a reversible chaise so you can customize the layout for your space, and gently sloping wedge arms for the perfect amount of support! 🤍 The solid wood trim gives it such a timeless look, and the loose reversible back and seat cushions make it so easy to keep up with! ♻️ It is also upholstered in a GRS-certified recycled polyester fabric blend, so it feels good knowing it is thoughtfully made too! In-store at Costco it is $1,499.99, and it is also available online if you would rather have it delivered! 🛒 Such a good find for anyone redoing their living room!”

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3 Glow in the Dark Pajamas

What is even more adorable than Halloween pajamas? Ones that glow in the dark. “These Kids’ 4-Piece Halloween PJ Sets at Costco are too cute to pass up! You can choose from Nightmare Before Christmas with Jack and Sally, a skeleton themed Bluey set, or Disney Mickey and Minnie dressed as mummies, all glow in the dark and available in sizes 2T to 7. Halloween bedtime just got a serious upgrade,” Costco Buys shared. Each set is $15.99.

4 A Solar Address Sign

“Costco just dropped one of the smartest home upgrades at the warehouse with the Artika Bowen Solar Address Sign. It charges with the sun, automatically lights up at night, and makes your house number easy to spot for guests, deliveries, and even emergency responders. Save this for your next Costco trip,” Costco Wonders recommends.

5 Designer Fragrances

What do Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci have in common? They all have fragrances selling at Costco. “Costco just dropped the price on designer fragrances, now just $59.99 at the warehouse! If you’ve been waiting to grab a new signature scent or start your holiday shopping early, this is one of the best fragrance deals I’ve seen. Save this for your next Costco trip before your favorite scent sells out,” Costco Wonders shared.

6 Disney Halloween Village

Make sure to purchase the latest Disney Halloween Village before it sells out. “Halloween season has officially arrived at Costco! 🎃 This Disney Halloween Village might be one of my favorite seasonal finds yet. Whether you’re a Disney collector or love decorating for spooky season, this display is guaranteed to become the star of your Halloween setup,” Costco Wonders shared.

7 A Real Wood Fire Grill

Attention aspiring pit masters! “Costco just dropped one of the coolest grilling finds at the warehouse with this Santa Maria BBQ Wood Grill. If you’ve never cooked over a real wood fire, the adjustable grill lets you control the heat for that authentic Santa Maria-style flavor. This is a dream setup for any backyard BBQ,” Costco Wonders shared.

8 The Viral Esprit Sweatshirts

According to all the influencers, the viral Esprit sweatshirts for $16.99 each are going fast. “I definitely wasn’t expecting to spot Esprit at Costco! 👀 These crewnecks come in three colors and are giving all the throwback vibes,” Costco Savvy shared.

9 Jumbo Stuffed Animals

Costco New Deals shared about jumbo stuffed animals. “How adorable are these giant baby animal plushies?! I was convinced the panda was going to be my favorite… until I spotted the capybara. 😂 Now my only question is… where am I supposed to put one of these?! Which one would you bring home the 🐼 panda, 🦫 capybara, 🦝 raccoon, or 🐶 dog?” Costco New Deals shared.

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10 An LED Twinkle Mickey Pumpkin

Another fun Disney Halloween decoration? “Disney lovers, this is one of my favorite Halloween finds at Costco! The new and improved Mickey Pumpkin is here, and this year’s version features an infinity mirror effect, over 300 LED lights, and beautiful twinkling lights that make it look so magical at night,” Costco New Deals shared.

11 Nike Polo Shirts

For $28.99 grab a Nike Polo. “New Nike polos at Costco! These men’s short-sleeve polos are only $28.99 and come in 3 different colors. They’re lightweight, breathable, and perfect for staying cool all summer long. If you’re shopping at Costco soon, don’t skip the clothing section! Would you grab one? Which color is your favorite?” Costco New Deals shared.