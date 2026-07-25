11 Ikea Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Elevate your space with these affordable home decor picks from IKEA.

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IKEA is known for affordable furniture, but some of the store’s best values are found in its home décor section. From beautiful vases to modern lighting and accessories, many of these pieces have a clean, elegant look that blends into high-end interior designs. These 11 IKEA finds prove you don’t need a massive budget to create a home that feels thoughtfully styled.

1 EKGULDMAL Cushion Cover, Geometric/Natural

A textured throw pillow like this EKGULDMAL Cushion is one of the simplest ways to change the look of your bedroom, couch, or accent chair. This cushion cover adds subtle patterns without overwhelming the room, making it easy to layer.

2 GILLSTAD Wall Decoration, Set of 3

Natural wall décor has become a popular element in stylish homes, and this GILLSTAD Wall Decoration introduces depth and texture without relying on the usual framed artwork. Displayed together, the pieces create a nice visual while still being a relaxed aesthetic.

3 PELARBJÖRK Vase, White

A sculptural white vase instantly adds something to your shelves, dining table display, or entryway. Whether styled with fresh flowers, dried florals and greenery, or left as is as a decorative accent, the PELARBJÖRK Vase gives off a clean, chic look.

4 FEJKA Artificial Potted Bamboo Plant

Greenery helps make any room feel more inviting, and this FEJKA Artificial Potted Bamboo Plant delivers that fresh look without watering. It’s an easy way to add height and texture to living rooms, offices, or covered patios.

5 FADO Table Lamp, White

The FADO Table Lamp has become a modern classic thanks to its simple globe shape and soft, diffused light. Its simple design works with nearly any style while creating the warm glow often found in upscale homes and spaces.

6 FICUS Plant With Pot, Bonsai

A FICUS Bonsai Plant brings an instant sense of balance to a room, pulling in a little greenery. Whether displayed on a desk, bookshelf, or table, it ties in a refined natural element that makes the surrounding décor feel purposeful.

7 LINDBYN Mirror, Black

A round mirror never seems to go out of style, especially when paired with a thin black frame. The LINDBYN Mirror is versatile design works equally well in entryways, bathrooms, or bedrooms, helping brighten an area while adding a special detail.

8 BLODBJÖRK Vase, Beige

Soft neutral tones make this BLODBJÖRK Vase easy to incorporate into a variety of decorating styles. Its understated shape allows flowers or branches to be the star, easily styled with festive fall foliage or frosted winter greenery during the holidays, while still being a beautiful decorative piece on its own.

9 PJÄTTERYD Picture, Dawn Haze

Landscape-inspired artwork like this PJÄTTERYD Picture, Dawn Haze, is a simple way to introduce a calming vibe into your home. This soft, nature-inspired calming print adds visual depth and color while blending well with both modern and traditional interiors..

10 FEJKA Artificial Hanging Eucalyptus Plant

Trailing greenery like this FEJKA Artificial Hanging Eucalyptus Plant brings balance and softness to shelves, hanging baskets, and dressers. This artificial eucalyptus offers the look of fresh foliage any time of the year, making it a popular accent that still feels stylish and outdoorsy.

11 GLATTIS Brass Color Coasters

Even everyday essentials can contribute to a polished home. These GLATTIS Brass Color Coasters keep surfaces protected while doubling as decorative pops of metal, and the coordinating holder helps keep everything neatly organized when they’re not currently being used.