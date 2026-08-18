Shop 11 popular Cracker Barrel fall finds, including WoodWick candles, pumpkin pillows, and side tables.

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Have you been to Cracker Barrel this month? So many amazing fall products are arriving in stores for the whole house. From artwork for your walls to salt and pepper shakers for your kitchen, you can get everything you need at the Old Country Store near you, or even order it on the store’s website. What should you shop for to outfit and decorate your home this fall? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall finds flying off shelves right now.

1 New Blow Molds

Blow molds are one of Cracker Barrel’s specialties, and there are new ones every season. The Halloween styles are all over the store right now, and they are adorable but spooky. On a recent shopping trip, I spotted this adorable mummy, which will bring spooky style into your home.

2 This Horse Side Table

Cracker Barrel doesn’t sell much furniture, but what they do have is amazing. This unique horse side table gives Ralph Lauren western vibes and looks a lot more expensive than $89.99. I thought it would cost hundreds of dollars, since it is a pretty heavy, substantial piece.

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3 Christmas Wall Art

Christmas is coming early this year to Cracker Barrel and is already starting to sell out. This Duck Reading Book Wall Frame, exclusive to the store, costs just $24.99 but looks like it would be double. “Stunning,” writes a shopper. “Love this motif. So cute. Beautiful print. Nice size. Lovely frame. Vibrant coloring.”

4 Christmas Measuring Bowls

Cracker Barrel also rotates in new measuring cups seasonally. I love this Christmas Stoneware Measuring Cup Set of 4 for $14.99. It comes with four different-sized cups, each with a decorative red-and-green Christmas theme.

5 Another Holiday Art Piece

One of this year’s new holiday collections is themed around the cardinal. This Cardinal Framed Sign features a cardinal and reads: “Angels are near when cardinals appear.” It’s adorable, with its vintage-feeling distressed frame, and costs just $9.99.

6 A Christmas Dish Drying Mat

Cracker Barrel always has a great assortment of dish drying mats in stock and gets new ones in seasonally. One of the latest additions is this Christmas Ribbons Drying Mat for $9.99 with preppy red ribbons, wreaths, and Christmas trees. They are a hot item and selling out fast, so grab yours ASAP.

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7 New Candles

Cracker Barrel has a great WoodWick candle selection. The WoodWick® Cinnamon Chai Large Candle is back this season for $24.99. “Best holiday price,” writes a shopper. “My favorite WoodWick and Cracker Barrel had a great price for the holidays.”

8 A Milk and Cookies for Santa Set

This new Cookies for Santa 3 Piece Set is such an adorable item that your family will cherish for years to come. It comes with a milk jug, reindeer treats dish, and cookie plate, basically everything you need for setting out Santa’s Christmas Eve treat. Get it for $19.99.

9 Gorgeous Fluffly Pumpkin Pillows

These Faux Fur Pumpkin Pillows are the coziest seasonal pillows in the store, available in white and orange for $17.99 each. They add rich autumn color and inviting texture to any space. Their plush design and natural stem create a cozy seasonal accent.

10 Adorable Salt and Pepper Shakers

Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper minis are one of the store’s trademark collectibles, and get this: Each collectible is just $1.49. New holiday-themed designs include the Nutcracker Mini Pepper Shaker and the Mini Gold Bow Pepper Shaker. They make great gifts and stocking stuffers.

11 And, This Great Halloween Tumbler

This Ew People 32 Oz. Tumbler for $17.99 is a great seasonal drink holder. “I would buy this product again,” writes a fan. “I’ve been using this cup everyday since I got it. It is fits my personality and is a little spooky. The right style of spooky.” Another writes: “Love this cool new tumbler. Perfect for my Summerween!” another adds.