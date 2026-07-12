11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Shop Marshalls bathroom finds that look high-end, from marble accessories to Made in Turkey towels.

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Don’t let the deep discounts fool you: Marshalls has a shockingly solid home decor collection. In particular, their bathroom section has more than a few finds that look like they belong on a spa shelf: a handcrafted marble bath accessories collection, Italian lavender bath salts, Turkish contrast border towels, a travertine cotton jar with lid, and a Côte d’Azur hand scrub that retails for considerably more than $39.99 elsewhere. The price tags don’t match the aesthetic, which is exactly the point. Just in time for a seriously sumptuous summer, here are eleven bathroom finds at Marshalls that shoppers say look high end.

1 Handcrafted Marble Bath Accessories Collection

It’s not every day that you call out an entire collection, but these handcrafted marble bath accessories are ones to watch. They have the natural variation in veining that makes each piece genuinely unique—no two soap dishes or trays look exactly alike, which gives a bathroom counter a real sense of individuality. The collection ranges from $14.99 to $20 depending on the piece, and looks like it costs five times that amount.

2 31.5×19 Waveform Wood Rectangular Mirror

The waveform edge on this wood rectangular mirror gives it a sculptural quality you’re probably used to seeing in magazine spreads and enviable home decor TikToks. The undulating edge adds depth to a bathroom wall without requiring anything else around it. At $79.99, it’s a meaningful bathroom upgrade at a fraction of what comparable mirrors cost at specialty home stores.

3 16.9oz Rectangle White Cliffs Hand Soap

White Cliffs is a fragrance profile that leans clean and coastal—the kind of hand soap scent that makes washing hands feel like a small reset rather than a chore. Thismarshalls.com/…liffs-Hand-Soap/4000462063 Rectangle White Cliffs hand soap is 16.9 ounces in a rectangular bottle that looks intentional on a bathroom counter or a kitchen sink. It’s $6.99.

4 Brooks Brothers Made in Turkey Contrast Border Bath Towel

Turkish cotton has a reputation for producing some of the most absorbent, soft, and durable bath towels available—and the pink contrast border on this one gives it a polished, designed quality. Made by Brooks Brothers, this luxe bath towel is $12.99.

5 Made in Italy 44oz Lavender Bath Salts

High-end bath salts at Marshalls? The store does it surprisingly well. This 44-ounce bottle of lavender bath salts boast Italian-made quality for just $7.99—making it the perfect self-care find for your next tub soak.

6 20×34 Cotton Oval Crochet Bath Mat

A crochet bath mat has a handmade, artisanal quality, and the open weave construction and cotton texture on this one give it a vintage, collected feel. It’s 20×34 inches and just $16.99—the bathroom floor upgrade that shoppers say looks considerably more expensive than it is.

7 26×45 Otterham Gardens Washable Accent Rug

A washable accent rug is the practical version of the beautiful bathroom rug: it handles foot traffic, splashes, and regular laundering without losing its shape or print. This Otterham Gardens washable accent rug is 26×45 inches with a botanical print that reads as elevated without being precious. It’s $19.99.

8 Flared Scallop Soap Dish

The scalloped edge on this flared soap dish turns the most overlooked bathroom counter piece into something worth noticing. At $6.99, it’s the smallest purchase on this list that makes an immediate visual difference on a bathroom counter.

9 Travertine Cotton Jar with Lid

A travertine-finished cotton jar brings the warm, stone-like aesthetic of spa decor to a bathroom counter without requiring actual travertine. Brand new and $19.99, it looks more like a priceless relic you’d spot at a museum—or in the newly reno’d bathroom at your richest friend’s house.

10 40×70 Lochlan Lobster Beach Towel

You can’t throw a rock in the Hamptons without hitting a lobster print beach towel, so this one from Brooks Brothers looks very much the part at an exclusive beach day or hanging in your bathroom. It’s $20 and straight out of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”—with colors perfectly primed for the Fourth of July.

11 3.4oz Côte d’Azur Refining Hand Scrub

Côte d’Azur is a luxury bath and body brand, and finding 3.4oz of their refining hand scrub at Marshalls for $39.99 is the kind of beauty find that keeps shoppers coming back. This Côte d’Azur refining hand scrub exfoliates and conditions in one step—the hand care find that belongs in a spa gift set at full retail.