11 Container Store Closet and Pantry Finds That Look Custom for Less

These storage finds create a custom look without the high price.

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A truly organized home doesn’t always require a major renovation. Sometimes, the difference between a cluttered closet or crowded pantry and a polished-looking space comes down to a few smart storage upgrades that make everything easier to find.

The Container Store is known for solutions that maximize every inch, and these latest finds bring that same custom-built feel without the custom-built price tag. From pantry shelves that create extra levels to closet organizers that give accessories a dedicated spot, these eleven pieces transform everyday storage into something that feels thoughtfully designed.

1 Large 3-Tier Bamboo Expanding Shelf

Give your pantry a little more breathing room with this three-tier bamboo shelf and create extra vertical storage for cans, jars, spices and other containers. The expandable design makes it easy to adjust to your space while adding a warm, natural touch. A pretty and practical pantry upgrade for just $24.99.

2 Everything Organizer Airtight Canister

Keep dry goods fresher and your shelves looking tidier with these airtight canisters. They’re great for storing pasta, cereal, snacks, or baking ingredients while making it easier to see exactly what you have on hand. You can pick one up for $9.99.

3 Acacia Stacking Bin

Stacked wooden bins give the appearance of a built-in, and this acacia option brings a more elevated feel to pantry organization while helping corral smaller items. Use it for snacks, produce, or kitchen essentials that tend to get lost in crowded cabinets. The bin comes in at $19.99.

4 Serena Stamped Metal Bins

Add structure to your open shelving with these decorative metal bins. Their stamped finish gives storage a stylish upgrade, making them useful for everything from pantry staples to household supplies. These bins are available for $34.99.

5 The Container Store Shoji Stacking Bin

For a clean, streamlined, geometric look, these Shoji stacking bins offer a simple way to organize shelves and cabinets (while still being able to see what’s inside). Their versatile design works well in kitchens, closets, laundry rooms, and other high-traffic spaces. Expect to spend $34.99 for these storage solutions.

6 Large Expanding Shelf

Create an instant extra shelf wherever you need one with this expandable organizer. It helps separate dishes, pantry items, or kitchen essentials so everything stays visible and accessible. This space-saving shelf costs $14.99.

7 Acrylic 4-Section Purse Storage Organizer

Moving on from the pantry to the closet, keep handbags upright and easy to grab with this clear acrylic organizer. The divided design gives each purse its own spot while helping shelves stay neat and uncluttered. This accessory organizer is available for $31.49.

8 The Container Store ClearLine Stackable Open Bin Case Packs

These stackable clear bins make it easier to organize closets, shelves, and storage areas without hiding what’s inside. The open-front design keeps everyday essentials within reach while creating a more uniform appearance. The case pack is priced at $55.97.

9 Luxe Acrylic 5-Drawer Glasses Organizer

Something about having a container perfectly right-size for your eyewear just screams “custom built.” Protect your eyewear collection and keep favorite pairs easy to find with this acrylic drawer organizer. The transparent design lets you quickly spot the right pair while adding a polished touch to your closet or vanity. It costs $24.49.

10 Luxe Acrylic Belt Storage

Same goes for tangled belts, which can take up more space than they should. This acrylic storage piece gives each accessory a dedicated place, and has a sleek design that works well in drawers, closets, or dressing areas. This organizer is available for $20.99.

11 PEVA 8-Pocket Purse File

Store handbags vertically with this pocketed organizer that helps save shelf space while keeping purses protected. It’s a simple solution for anyone trying to make better use of a closet or storage area. The purse file is just $8.39.