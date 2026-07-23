11 Container Store Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Shop Container Store fall finds that look like Pottery Barn, from a velvet wreath to beaded pillows.

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Pottery Barn fall offers a specific aesthetic experience: think toile pumpkins, faux wreaths, textured pillows, and hurricane candle holders with leaf detailing. It’s also a specific price experience, and not a comfortable one. The Container Store’s current seasonal section is doing something worth paying attention to—stocking pieces that sit inside that same aesthetic vocabulary at prices that don’t require the same commitment. We looked at the full fall lineup and pulled the eleven pieces that make the comparison most uncomfortable for Pottery Barn.

1 Taupe Pumpkin Toile Salad Plate

Toile pumpkin tableware appears in the Pottery Barn catalog every fall at prices that make casual entertaining feel prohibitive. This taupe pumpkin toile salad plate brings that same illustrated, heritage-print quality to a plate that actually gets used rather than displayed. It’s $6.74.

2 Eucalyptus and Protea Mix Arrangement

The protea is what elevates this from a standard faux eucalyptus bundle into something that reads as designed. The eucalyptus and protea mix arrangement has a botanical specificity that makes people ask where it came from. It’s $35.24.

3 Orange Tonal Pumpkin Plush Throw

Tonal pumpkin print on a plush throw is exactly what Pottery Barn charges $89 for. This orange tonal pumpkin plush throw covers a sofa or a guest bed with the full fall aesthetic treatment without the full fall price. It’s $26.24.

4 16.7 oz Ribbed Jar Candle

A ribbed glass jar in a fall scent is a format Pottery Barn returns to every season because it works—the texture catches candlelight, the size justifies the price, and the seasonal scent does the rest. This 16.7 oz ribbed jar candle delivers the same at $11.24.

5 Spice Toile Pumpkin Table Runner

Table runners in toile pumpkin print are a fall dining table staple at boutique home stores everywhere. The spice toile pumpkin table runner coordinates with the salad plate above for a full table story at a fraction of what Pottery Barn charges for the same look. It’s $29.99.

6 Velvet Pumpkin Berry 26-Inch Fall Wreath

Velvet pumpkins on a wreath is a Pottery Barn fall signature, and at 26 inches this velvet pumpkin berry fall wreath has the scale to actually read on a front door rather than disappearing against it. It’s $59.99—significant, but well under comparable Pottery Barn wreaths.

7 Natural Carved-Look Resin Harvest Pumpkin

The carved-look finish gives this resin pumpkin the surface detail of a hand-carved piece without the fragility. The natural carved-look resin harvest pumpkin can live outdoors through the full fall season without concern. It’s $22.49.

8 Ivory Beaded Pumpkins Lumbar Pillow

Beaded lumbar pillows are a recurring feature in Pottery Barn’s fall textile lineup, and the pumpkin motif in ivory beading on this beaded pumpkins lumbar pillow hits the same note at $29.99.

9 Maple Leaf Glass Hurricane Candle Holder

Maple leaf detailing pressed into glass gives this hurricane the botanical, seasonal specificity that makes it a fall accent rather than a year-round generic. The maple leaf glass hurricane candle holder is $22.49 and the most immediately autumnal piece on this list.

10 2-Wick Embossed Jar Candle

Two wicks burn more evenly and fill a room faster than one—this 2-wick embossed jar candle adds the textural surface detail that makes a candle look like a decorative object between burns. It’s $11.24.

11 Embossed Leaves Hurricane

The embossed leaves on this hurricane create shadow patterns when a candle is lit inside—an effect that static glass can’t produce. The embossed leaves hurricane is the fall entertaining piece that looks considerably more expensive than $29.99 once it’s on a table.