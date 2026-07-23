I Found 9 Cracker Barrel Fall Decor Pieces That Look Triple the Price

Shop 9 Cracker Barrel fall decor pieces that look triple the price, from side tables to jars.

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I am obsessed with shopping at Cracker Barrel. There is a reason the Old Country Store has become a destination for shoppers around the country: It has some of the most clever and unique merchandise, reasonably priced and looking way more expensive than it actually is. I visited my local store in the Pennsylvania suburbs this week and had a chance to check out a lot of the items sold online in the flesh. I can report back that they look even better in person. What should you shop for this fall? Here are 9 Cracker Barrel fall decor pieces that look triple the price.

1 A Horse Side Table

Did you know that Cracker Barrel sells furniture, and I’m not just talking about front porch rockers. I spotted this seriously unique horse side table that is giving Ralph Lauren western vibes. I thought it would be hundreds of dollars, seeing as it is a pretty heavy and substantial piece. But it was actually just $89.99.

Leave it to Cracker Barrel to design a super life-like sheep footstool. While one of the pricier items I spotted in the store at $179.99, I can personally attest that I’ve never seen anything like it. It is covered in sheep-like fur, that your kids will enjoy petting. I’m not sure how my cat would handle it, however.

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3 A Cat Throw Pillow, Tail and All

If you don’t like cats, you might have a problem walking around Cracker Barrel. Felines are everywhere, from coffee mugs and measuring cups to throw pillows and blankets. This throw pillow was super unique because it features an actual cat tail.

4 All the $1.50 Salt and Pepper Minis

The salt and pepper minis are one the store’s best deals and fun gift ideas, each just $1.50. There was a whole bucket of little Halloween salt and pepper shakers that include ghosts, tombstones, Frankenstein, and vampire cats. I love that there are new ones every season.

5 A Vintage Inspired Candle

This vintage glass candle double-tasks. It smells great and will give your room a warm glow when lit. And, long after the wax burns down you can use it to hold trinkets or simply as decor.

6 Haunted House Cookie Jar

Decorative items that double as functional pieces are my jams. This haunted house cookie jar is a great sesonal deoration for $27.99, and also a great place to hold all your Halloween cookies and spread the spooky spirit during the fall months.

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7 Giant Faux Sunflowers and a Wicker Vase

Pottery Barn or Cracker Barrel? This vase looks designer for less, while the giant, faux sunflowers are so cheery and unique. The woven basket is $59 and the flowers $19 to $21. They make a great fall decoration.

8 Church Glitter Globes

Cracker Barrel also has a little religious section for those who like to decorate their homes with god-inspiring pieces. This church glitter globe is one of the more reasonably priced glitter globes at the store at just $34.99. It is perfect for year-round use.

9 A Vintage Church Wall Hanging

I love that this clever art piece is more than just a print or painting. It offers texture and dimension to a flat wall. And it is just $24.99. Find these items and more at your local store. Or, check the Cracker Barrel website.