Shop 11 Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $20, from ghost cat mugs to flamingo sink strainers.

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Cracker Barrel probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when you think of shopping for everything you need for your kitchen, but it should be. Sure, you can get everything from mugs to measuring cups on Amazon or at Target, but the Old Country Store has some of the most creative versions of cooking and eating essentials. From nesting measuring cups shaped like kitties to flamingo-inspired sink drains, there are so many scores at the store. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel country kitchen finds under $20.

1 The Cutest Coasters

Marble coaster sets are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark items. The store adds new designs seasonally. The Marble Ghost Coasters, part of the new Halloween drop, is one of the cutest shapes ever. These are sold in a set of four for $14.99 and come wrapped in twine.

2 A Petal Cake Tray

Bougie up your cake the prettiest way possible with the Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand. The edges are scalloped like a flower’s petals. It is part of the “Summer Cottage” collection and is currently on clearance for $13.79. Buy it before it sells out.

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3 Placemats

Cracker Barrel’s placemats are another popular item with repeat shoppers. There are lots of bougie-looking designs for less than other stores. The new Harvest collection recently hit stores and includes this Harvest Braided Placemat, which looks handmade. The price? Just $6.99.

4 Lodge Handle Holders

You will never burn your hands while cooking with your cast-iron pan again once you spend $7.99 on the ultimate problem solver. The Lodge® Bandana-Print Hot Handle Holders come in a set of two and feature an Americana pattern that dresses up your pans while protecting your hands.

5 A Flamingo Style Sink Strainer

Nobody really needs a flamingo-inspired sink strainer, but why not add a little style to your kitchen sink? This Flamingo Sink Strainer transforms a boring stainless steel sink into a pink paradise for just $3.74.

6 A Halloween Kitty Mug

This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, is such a fun Halloween-inspired find that will make coffee drinking fun. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

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7 Pretty Shell Plates

The coastal collection was such a hit this summer, and many of the gorgeous items are on major clearance. I love the Iridescent Shell Plate Small, marked down from $12.99 to $9.74. It will add some ocean-inspired shimmer and shine to your table.

8 A Kitty Spoon Rest

Stop getting your stove dirty while you are cooking. Order a creative little spoon rest, like this super feline-friendly Stoneware Cat Spoon Rest, which is on sale for $4.79 from $7.99.

9 Kitty Nesting Measuring Cups

Measuring flour, sugar, and other ingredients in your kitchen will also be a feline celebration with the Cat Measuring Cups Set. They are also on sale for just $7.79 and make a great gift for any cat owner.

10 Kitty Kitchen Mats

Okay, maybe create a little gift basket for your cat-loving chef. There are more items marked down this month. The Calico Cats Drying Mat is on sale for $5.99, and the paw-shaped Cat Grabber Mitts, available in a set of two, are also on sale for $7.79.

11 And, a Cow Milk Pitcher

This white ceramic cow creamer pitcher is a must-buy for $12.99, especially if you regularly serve coffee or tea to guests. It is just as decorative as it is functional, with serious farmhouse vibes. Cream or milk pours from the spout, aka the cow’s mouth.