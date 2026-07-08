Shop 11 Cracker Barrel farmhouse finds under $15, from mini pepper shakers to cow creamers.

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If you are into the farmhouse vibe, Cracker Barrel is the perfect place to shop for decor. The Old Country Store themed retail space specializes in cozy, warm, and comfortable decorations for the entire home, ranging from the kitchen and dining room to all your living spaces. And, the best thing is, many of them are under $15. What should you shop for to spruce up your home in a farmhouse style on a budget? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel farmhouse finds under $15.

1 Mini Salt and Pepper Shakes

Cracker Barrel is famous for its inexpensive, collectible salt and pepper shakers. These items double as decor, and I’m pretty sure most people display them on a shelf and don’t actually put seasoning in them. This Duck Mini Pepper Shaker, at $1.49, is perfect for a farmhouse-style home.

2 Cute Signs

This Hoarding Block Sign for $5.99 is perfectly distressed with farmhouse vibes. It reads, “It’s not really hoarding if your stuff is cool,” and makes a fun addition to your wall. It will put a smile on people’s faces.

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3 Adorable Kitchen Towels

You should always look at kitchen towels as a decorative opportunity. They hang off your oven or sink more than you actually use them. There are lots of adorable options at Cracker Barrel for $7.99, including this Kind Of A Pig Slub Tea Towel and the Give A Sheep Embroidered Flour Sack Towel.

4 Pig Marble and Wood Coasters

Marble and wood pig coasters are a farmhouse kitchen must-buy. The Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4 is just $14.99. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable.

5 A Pumokin Harvest-Themed Sign

The new Harvest collection at Cracker Barrel is filled with autumn farmhouse vibes. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including this Pumpkin-Shaped Block Sign for $9.99, which features a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson.

6 Kitty Ledge Leaners

Cracker Barrel’s “ledge leaners” decorations are perfect for any ledge or shelf, and they hang in a clever, creative way. I love this Cat Mom And Babies Ledge Leaner, on sale for $11.24, which features a mommy cat with her kittens hanging down.

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7 Black Candle Holders

Cracker Barrel candlesticks, available in a variety of sizes and colors, are a great deal. This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is one of the newest options. It has a twisted stick and a dark iron shade and costs just $14.99

8 Hydrangea Wall Art

This Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame, is one of the best deals in the store for $14.99. The art piece is so bougie for the price. The frame is very farmhouse feeling.

9 A Decorative Acorn

This Decorative Carved Acorn, another item from the new Harvest collection, is one of the cheapest items in it. It will look great in a decorative, fall-themed curation. Get it for just $3.99.

10 Sheep and Cow Figurines

There are tons of adorable little figurines to decorate tabletops, shelves, fireplace mantels, and more. I love the farmhouse feel of the Sheep Figurine and Cow Figurine, just $14.99 each.

11 And, a Sweet Cow Cream Pitcher

This white ceramic cow creamer pitcher is so adorable, with a classic cow shape. It is just as decorative as it is functional. Cream or milk pours from the spout. I can’t believe it is priced at $12.99.