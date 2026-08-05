7 Best New Aldi Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out

Aldi’s latest finds include fall decor, tech, pet items, and more.

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Cozy fall picks, tech upgrades, and pet accessories are all part of the latest Aldi Finds lineup. With prices starting at just 99 cents, you’ll need to stock up now before items disappear for good. Shop knit throw blankets, bluetooth headphone dupes, greeting cards, accent pillows, and more must-haves below.

1 Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set

A better night’s sleep starts with a comfortable bed. Upgrade your bed linens with this Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set ($7). The silky-smooth fabric helps reduce hair frizz and breakage, extend the life of hairstyles, and minimize irritation for acne-prone skin.

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2 Doggy Sun Hat

Your pup will be the most stylish dog on Labor Day in this Doggy Sun Hat ($4). The blue bucket hat features a fun watermelon print, along with an adjustable chin strap and ear cutouts for a comfortable fit that won’t get in the way of hearing.

3 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

Thinking about switching to an electric toothbrush? Aldi’s Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush is just $25, making it an affordable way to give one a try. It features multiple brush settings and comes with three replacement heads, so you’ll be set for up to a year.

4 Knit Throw Blankets

If you’re already daydreaming about Gilmore Girls reruns and pumpkin bread in the oven, it’s time to refresh your favorite spot on the couch. This knit throw blanket comes in eight colors, including fall-ready options like green checkered, orange checkered, beige leopard, and gray with white trim. Better yet, it’s only $20 and machine washable for easy care.

5 Ribbed Body Pillow

Available in a versatile two-tone gray, this Ribbed Body Pillow ($13) blends seamlessly with your existing bedding and throw blankets. Its cylindrical shape provides extra lumbar support and offers a stylish alternative to traditional square pillows.

6 Bluetooth Headphones

These Bluetooth Headphones ($15) deliver the look of premium styles like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Beats Studio Pro for a fraction of the price. They feature a foldable design, soft cushioned ear cups and headband, a carrying dust pouch, a built-in microphone, and easy-access controls for on-the-go listening.

7 Greeting Cards

Celebration cards can cost upwards of $6 at retailers like Target, CVS, Walmart, and grocery stores. Save more with Aldi’s 99-cent collection of Greeting Cards, featuring options for birthdays, special occasions, and blank notes.