11 New TJ Maxx Lamps and Sconces That Glow Like High-End Designer Lighting

Shop these stylish lighting finds that offer a high-end look for less.

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Great lighting can completely transform the look of a room, making even simple furniture and décor feel fancier. TJ Maxx is known for carrying stylish home finds at discounted prices, and its latest selection of lamps proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a high-end look. From elegant ceramic table lamps to statement lighting and cordless options, these picks deliver the inviting glow and designer style that can instantly elevate your style.

1 Ceramic Table Lamp

A Ceramic Table Lamp instantly gives a room a sleek feel, especially when paired with a clean shape and a neutral finish. Once switched on, it casts a warm light that works beautifully on a nightstand or side table, creating the kind of understated look you’d expect from a much pricier home store.

2 Set of 2 Rechargeable Floral Shade Metal Wall Sconces

These Rechargeable Floral Shade Metal Wall Sconces offer the charm of custom lighting without the hassle. Their floral inspired shades soften the light while the metal construction keeps the look refined, making them an easy way to add boutique style to a hallway, bedroom, or reading corner.

3 Deacon Table Lamp

A taller Deacon Table Lamp helps pull together larger furniture while adding visual height to a space. The Deacon’s proportions and timeless build make it feel like a designer statement piece.

4 Tirana Wall Sconce

The Tirana Wall Sconce instantly makes a room feel more thoughtfully designed, and this one has a sleek profile that blends modern and classic style. Whether installed next to the bed or the desk, it adds soft lighting that looks far more expensive than its TJ Maxx price tag.

5 Phone Charging Base Metal Lamp With Pleated Shade

This Phone Charging Base Metal Lamp With Pleated Shade combines everyday practicality with timeless style thanks to its built-in phone charging base. The pleated shade gives off a traditional touch, while the metal base keeps the overall look together.

6 Milk Glass and Steel Table Lamps With Pull Chains

Milk Glass and Steel Table Lamps have remained a favorite in interiors for many years, and these oversized lamps bring that classic look into modern homes. Finished with steel accents and chains, they add depth while still being functional.

7 Rechargeable Cordless Scalloped Table Lamp

Cordless lamps like the Rechargeable Cordless Scalloped Table Lamp have become one of the biggest home décor trends because they can instantly brighten any space without worrying if there’s an outlet. The scalloped shade gives this version a vintage look that adds charm to the decor.

8 Bow Metal Lamp With Scalloped Shade

Decorative details like the ones on this Bow Metal Lamp With Scalloped Shade help this lamp stand out from more basic designs. When illuminated, the layered shape creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere that adds a little personality to your space.

9 Ceramic Table Lamps

Matching Ceramic Table Lamps create a balanced, styled look on nightstands or couchside coffee tables. The ceramic bases go well with many different styles and designs to make an entire room feel more put together with minimal effort.

10 Sol Globe Pendant Light

A Sol Globe Pendant Light is one of the easiest ways to elevate a dining room, kitchen, or other corners of your home. Its sculptural shape blends with everything from modern to transitional styles, and once turned on, it provides a nice even glow that gives the space an upscale feel.

11 Set of 2 Destiny Ceramic Table Lamps

These two Destiny Ceramic Table Lamps deliver symmetry that can make a room feel complete. The ceramic construction offers style that lasts over time, and the warm light creates a cozy ambiance that feels luxurious.