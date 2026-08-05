11 Dollar General Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Upgrade your home on a budget with these stylish and affordable decor accents.

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Pottery Barn is known for its timeless home décor, but creating a cozy, designer style space doesn’t always require an unrealistic budget. Dollar General carries a surprising selection of stylish home accents and decorative pieces that deliver a similar aesthetic for a fraction of the cost. These 11 affordable finds show you can achieve a high-end look without draining your account.

1 Textured Lattice Accent Rug

A patterned accent rug is an easy way to make an entryway, kitchen, or bathroom feel more warm and inviting. This Textured Lattice Accent Rug adds subtle texture while maintaining a neutral style that blends easily into a variety of styles.

2 Scalloped Serving Bowl

This Scalloped Serving Bowl brings that designer type detail to your everyday dining room or entertainment display. Its lightweight melamine makes it practical for both indoor meals and outdoor entertaining.

3 Natural Wood Picture Frame

Natural wood accents never go out of style. This simple Natural Wood Picture Frame has a warm, organic finish that gives family photos or artwork a nice display while fitting seamlessly into modern spaces.

4 Wooden Decorative Tray

Wooden trays are the perfect piece when styling a coffee table or countertop. Leave this Wooden Decorative Tray unfinished for a rustic look or personalize it with paint or stain to create a custom piece that looks far more expensive than its price tag.

5 Soft Washcloth Set

Fresh towels and washcloths instantly make a bathroom feel more luxurious. This six-piece Soft Washcloth Set offers an easy, budget-friendly refresh that helps create the clean, spa type vibe often found in upscale homes.

6 Modern Ombre Planter

A beautiful planter can make even a simple houseplant feel like part of the décor. This Modern Ombre Planter gives this piece a contemporary look that works well with everything from leafy tropical plants to small indoor trees.

7 Plush Bath Mat

A soft bath mat is a small upgrade that can make a big difference in your daily routine. This Plush Bath Mat provides a comfortable place to step as you’re getting out of the shower, while adding texture and warmth to the bathroom.

8 An Artificial Floral Arrangement

Fresh flowers brighten a room, but faux arrangements offer the same decorative impact without the maintenance. This Artificial Floral Arrangement adds a little color and charm to shelves, entryways, or dining room centerpieces all year long.

9 Stylish Plant Mister

Houseplant enthusiasts know that the right accessories can be just as appealing as the plants themselves. This decorative Stylish Plant Mister helps keep plants happy while doubling as a charming accent when left on display.

10 Coordinating Lattice Runner

A hallway or kitchen runner can instantly make a space feel more finished. Featuring the same understated lattice pattern as the matching accent rug, this Coordinating Lattice Runner adds softness while adding softness.

11 Coastal-Inspired Scented Candle

Candles are one of the easiest ways to make a home feel warm and inviting. Sold in a simple bowl-shaped container, this Coastal Inspired Scented Candle offers a clean, coastal look that feels right at home on a coffee table or on the bathroom sink.