11 Bath & Body Works Candles That Smell Like Luxury Brands for Less

Enjoy luxury fragrance experiences for less with these affordable candle picks.

Luxury candles can easily cost $70 or more, but you don’t necessarily have to spend designer prices to make your home smell incredible. Bath & Body Works has built a loyal following for candles, similar to the early 2000s effect on all the ladies with the body sprays. Their seasonal scents easily rival more expensive options and feel fancier than their price suggests. Whether you love rich woods, cozy spices, fresh florals, or citrus, these picks deliver a luxury fragrance experience without the price tag.

1 Cinnamon Pinecone Candle

If you love the warm, woodsy fragrances found in luxury home collections, the Cinnamon Pinecone Candle is an easy way to recreate that cozy atmosphere for less. The blend of spicy cinnamon and evergreen notes feels natural and outdoorsy, making it perfect throughout fall and winter.

2 Very Violet Candle

You can end up paying premium prices for elegant floral candles, but the Very Violet Candle offers a similar experience. The rich violet scent feels fresh and floral, creating the kind of upscale scent that wouldn’t feel out of place in a luxury boutique.

3 Orange Corduroy Pumpkin Candle Holder

If you need something fragrance free or are easily irritated by scents, you can still participate in the fun by buying a Corduroy Pumpkin Candle Holder (comes in multiple colors like burgundy, orange, and green). While it isn’t a candle itself, this textured pumpkin holder instantly elevates the look of your favorite Bath & Body Works fragrances.

4 Pumpkin Clove Candle

Pumpkin scents don’t have to smell like dessert. The Pumpkin Clove Candle leans into warm spices, creating a balanced scent that feels more elevated than sugary. It’s an excellent alternative if you enjoy premium fall candles with a refined twist.

5 Mahogany Vanilla Candle

The Mahogany Vanilla Candle combines smooth woods with sweet vanilla for a fragrance that feels warm. The balanced scent creates the cozy atmosphere you’d expect from a much pricier luxury candle.

6 Frozen Lake Candle

If you prefer crisp, clean fragrances over sweeter options, Frozen Lake Candle offers refreshing notes that give off cool air and fresh water. It brings a bright feel to kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas in your home.

7 Flannel Candle

Flannel remains one of Bath & Body Works’ most popular scents thanks to its blend of woods, musk, and subtle freshness. It creates a high end fragrance that feels right at home in upscale spaces.

8 Sweet Orange & Agave Candle

This Sweet Orange & Agave Candle pairs bright citrus with softer notes to create a fragrance that’s refreshing without becoming overpowering. It’s an easy way to bring a clean scent into your home.

9 Eucalyptus Mint Candle

Spa fragrances are often sought after luxury scents. After all, aren’t we all trying to make our space a little less stressful? This Eucalyptus Mint Candle delivers that same calming experience with its herbal, fresh scent that makes any room feel instantly more chill.

10 Leaves Candle

Leaves combine crisp apples with warm spices to create one of Bath & Body Works’ most iconic fall fragrances. The balanced scent profile feels welcoming and pleasant, not to mention far more expensive than its price tag suggests.

11 Mahogany Teakwood Candle

With a nearly perfect five-star rating with more than 3,500 reviews, this Mahogany Teakwood Candle is a favorite among shoppers. The scent has earned its reputation as one of the retailer’s most beloved candles thanks to its bold woodsy fragrance.