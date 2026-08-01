Shop 11 new Marshalls bedding and bath finds under $25, from pumpkin bathmats to sheet sets.

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One of my first stops for bedding and bath products is always Marshalls. The discount department store, along with sister stores HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, always has an excellent assortment of sheets, pillows, towels, bath mats, and everything else you need to get your living and bathing space cozy and chic. And, the best thing is, there are always tons of great options for under $25. What should you be shopping for this week if you are on a budget? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls bedding and bath finds under $25.

1 A Pumpkin Bathmat

Why settle for a plain white bathmat when you can infuse the Halloween spirit into your bathroom? Marshalls has a ton of spooky decor in stock right now, starting with this VISTA HOME FASHIONS 27×27 Figural Pumpkin Bath Rug for $16.99.

2 Bougie Bed Pillows

Marshalls is a great place to buy cozy pillows. This CENTURY ORGANICS Silk-Filled Humidity-Control All-Year-Round Pillow is soft, supportive, silky, and a great deal, starting at $24.99 for a queen-size pillow.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Gingham Bedding

There are so many pretty bedding sets at Marshalls for under $25, including this pink Gingham Sheet Set, which is$14.99 for a twin and up to $24.99 for a king. The queen and king set includes a flat and fitted sheet plus two standard pillowcases.

4 And, Shabby Chic Bedding

Pottery Barn Kids or Marshalls? Nobody will ever know when they see this Shabby Chic Cotton Climbing Floral Sheet Set on your bed. The preppy bedding set starts at just $24.99, and looks like it could be from a name-brand store.

5 Elavated Halloween Throw Pillows

Marshalls is a great place to shop for elevated holiday decor. For example, this subtle Halloween-vibe TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow looks ultra bougie, expensive, and much more upscale than your average Halloween decor, for $19.99.

6 A Christmas Plaid Bathmat

Your bathroom deserves to be decorated in festive fashion too. The most overlooked room for holiday decorating will get an instant touch of holiday spirit with the WARM WISHES 20×32 Plaid Ruffle Trim Figural Bath Rug. It is just $14.99.

7 Laura Ashley Shower Towels

These LAURA ASHLEY 2pk Exfoliating Shower Towels are just $5.99 and will upgrade your exfoliating routine. You would pay a lot more for similar exfoliating cloths at stores like Ulta and Sephora, and these are perfect for a gift bag or basket.

8 Ghost Towels

Another great way to add the Halloween spirit into all of your bathrooms is with themed hand towels. This set of CARO HOME Happy Ghost Jacquard Zero Twist Hand Towels is just $14.99.

9 Textured Bath Towels

Treat yourself to a bath towel upgrade. This BROOKS BROTHERS Herringbone Bath Towel is just $12.99 but offers a sophisticated, classic touch with its textured pattern. I love the navy blue color.

10 Plaid Sheets

Are you on the market for some masculine bedding? This Nautica 200tc Cotton Plaid Sheet Set is just $24.99, but looks similar to Pottery Barn for a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, a Striped Sheet Set

Another gorgeous, bougie-looking bedding option that is shockingly affordable? This pink and white LAUNDRY Striped Sheet Set, just $24.99. Shop all these items and more at your local Marshalls. Or, order them online.