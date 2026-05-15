Shop 11 new Marshalls bathroom finds, from bougie Missoni towel dupes to chic marble sets.

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Are you shopping for new bathroom decor? Don’t sleep on Marshalls. The discount store has so many fantastic finds for your powder room, guest bath, kids’ bathrooms, and even the master, all at unbelievably low prices. From gorgeous towels and bath rugs to beautifully fragranced hand soaps, there are tons of great products to refresh your space, no matter your budget. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls bathroom finds flying off shelves right now.

1 These Bougie Looking Towels

These OLIVE & LOOM Marseille Dotted Bath Towels are an investment at $30 each, but they are giving serious Missoni vibes and are a fraction of the designer price. They will add a dramatic flash of color and texture to your space. All you really need is two of them and mix them with the white towels you already have.

2 Crabtree & Evelyn Hand Soap

A really inexpensive way to get your bathroom feeling luxurious like a spa? Invest in some great hand wash. This CRABTREE & EVELYN 16.9oz Shea Butter Scented Hand Wash is just $5 a bottle and smells amazing.

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3 A Marble Collection of Bathroom Accessories

Investing in a matching set of bath accessories will go a long way in creating cohesiveness in your bathroom space. The INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE Marble Bath Collection starts at $15 and includes everything from soap dishes and dispensers to trash cans. I highly recommend getting matching pieces.

4 A New Set of Hand Towels

If you want to make your powder room more inviting, always keep a clean, fresh set of hand towels for your guests. Old, ratty towels give me the ick. This stunning set of two MORRIS & CO Hyacinth Floral Jacquard Hand Towels is just $15, but will majorly upgrade the space.

5 Hello Kitty Hand Soap

There are so many fun ideas to brighten up a kid’s bathroom at Marshalls. I love this HELLO KITTY 14.5 oz Hello Kitty Figural Hand Soap. The soap smells like candy and comes in an adorable bottle shaped like everyone’s favorite Sanrio cat, and will inspire your little ones to wash their dirty paws.

6 Turkish Towels

Turkish towels feel super luxurious and are often sold at high-end home stores. This BROOKS BROTHERS Turkish Cotton Bath Towel is just $15. I love the beachy look and feel and the aqua color of the stripes. It will look so nice hanging in your bathroom.

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7 A Fun Summery Hand Soap

I love that this new SAND AND FOG 20oz Scented Hand Soap In Plastic Gingham Bottle With Tassel is both beachy and summery but also patriotic. It looks and smells like my favorite things in summer, and is perfect to add some summer vibes to your powder room.

8 A Pink Glass Bathroom Set

If you want to add some feminine energy to your bathroom, this AZZURE HOME Pink Glass Bathroom Accessories Collection, priced from $10 to $15, will get the job done. They have everything from soap dishes to toilet wands.

9 Quick Dry Bath Mats

You might not have realized it, but there is a good chance that the bath mat you have been using for years has gotten ratty-looking. There might even be mold on the rubber bottom. This ANGEL OAK 2pk 20×32 Quick-Dry Zero-Twist Bath Mat looks luxurious, and it’s just $25.

10 A Stone Bath Set

Travertine is back in style! This INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE Travertine Bathroom Accessories Collection, $10 and up, looks super high-end and will look amazing in a natural-feeling bathroom. It has earthy vibes.

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11 A Soap and Towel Set

This MORRIS & CO. Chrysanthemum Hand Soap Towel Set, $13, is a great hostess gift. But it’s also the perfect coordinating set for a guest bathroom or powder room. I love all the patterns from Morris & Co. Your store might have all of them.