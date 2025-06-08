12 Best Money-Saving Secrets at Marshalls Only Insiders Know

If you're one of the millions of Americans trying to stretch your dollar a little further this year, Marshalls might just be your secret weapon. With prices still feeling inflated across groceries, gas, and everyday essentials, savvy shoppers are turning to the discount retailer to score big-name brands at affordable prices. But even seasoned bargain hunters may not realize just how many insider tricks there are to saving the most money at Marshalls.

From knowing the best day to shop to understanding the color-coded price tags and online hacks, here are the top money-saving secrets at Marshalls that only insiders know. Whether you're shopping for fashion, home goods, or beauty steals, these tips will help you make the most of every dollar.

1 | Shop early for the best deals. iStock To get first dibs on new arrivals, plan to show up first. "In general, the best time to shop is going to be early morning in the middle of the week," says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "That's when you'll have fewer fellow shoppers to deal with, so you'll be able to shop at your leisure." This time can also guarantee you'll have the first pick of new merchandise. "It's a good idea to ask your local Marshalls staff when they tend to put out new products so that you can be first in line to check them out," Ramhold suggests. "As for prices, remember that popular items will sell out quickly, so you may not want to risk waiting too long for a price drop."

2 | Know that inventory rotates every 3 weeks aviahuisman / Shutterstock You might be feeling indecisive about purchasing an item, but Ramhold says not to wait too long to make up your mind, as Marshalls is said to only leave their items on the store’s shelves for a limited amount of time. “Allegedly, items are planned to be on shelves for three weeks or less, so if you see something you like, don't wait too long to purchase,” Ramhold says. "Check back regularly and if it seems like the supply is disappearing quickly, it may be better to go ahead and jump on it while you can."

3 | Look for red and yellow stickers on price tags Marshalls is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns and operates TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, as well as several other stores. Each of these retailers uses a color-coded tagging system to indicate markdowns. Red tags signify clearance items, while yellow tags indicate final markdowns—the lowest price before the item is removed from the floor.Keep an eye out for these tags to maximize your savings.

4 | Ask about their markdown schedule Shutterstock Markdown schedules can vary by store, but employees often have insights into when new discounts are applied. Engaging with staff can help you plan your visits to coincide with these markdowns, increasing your chances of finding great deals.

5 | Check for seasonal clearance events 4 | Blindly buying discounted or clearance items christinarosepix / Shutterstock Marshalls typically offers significant discounts during post-holiday clearance events. Shopping after major holidays like Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter can yield substantial savings on seasonal items, including decor, clothing, and gifts.

6 | Don't overlook the beauty section 6 | Don't test the makeup. Shutterstock Marshalls' beauty section often features high-end products at discounted prices. However, it's essential to check expiration dates and packaging integrity, as some items may be close to their expiration or have been opened. Proceed with caution to ensure you're getting quality products.

7 | Find high-value items in the home section 1 | Home decor Shutterstock Interior designers often frequent Marshalls for affordable and stylish home decor items. From throw blankets to accent pillows and glassware, the store offers a variety of pieces that can add character to your home without breaking the bank.

8 | Sign up for emails and follow Marshalls on social media ​Be Wary With Your Phone Shutterstock Stay informed about upcoming sales, new arrivals, and exclusive promotions by subscribing to Marshalls' email list and following their social media accounts. This proactive approach ensures you won't miss out on limited-time deals.

9 | Don't forget the online shop 6 | Use your Marshalls or T.J. Maxx gift cards. dennizn/Shutterstock Like most department stores, Marshalls has a great online selection, and this gives shoppers an opportunity to save even more (if you're willing to take a gamble). "If you see something you like online but aren't quite ready to buy, try adding it to your favorites list and waiting for a price drop," Ramhold says. "This can be a pretty risky strategy, though, so if it's something you're especially sold on, you may want to just go ahead and get it, rather than risking out altogether."

10 | Use the return policy Robert Gregory Griffeth / Shutterstock Marshalls offers a flexible return policy, allowing returns within 30 days with a receipt. This policy provides peace of mind, enabling you to make purchases without the fear of being stuck with items that don't meet your expectations.

11 | Save with the TJX credit card Lets Design Studio / Shutterstock The TJX Rewards Credit Card offers 5% back in rewards on purchases at Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods. "Apply and as soon as you're approved, you can immediately save 10 percent on your first purchase with the card, so plan accordingly to make that first purchase really count," Ramhold says. "Note that if you apply and are approved from a desktop or tablet device, you can redeem those savings online or in-store; however, if you apply and are approved from a mobile device, you'll only be able to redeem that coupon in-store."