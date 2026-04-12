The #1 Costco Flower to Plant This April for a Gorgeous Summer Yard

Hydrangeas are available right now at the warehouse retailer.

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Even though spring has just begun, there’s no shortage of yardwork to get out of the way—especially if you’ve got plans to plant in April. Fortunately, if you have a Costco membership, there’s one classic option available at the store that can really boost the number of blossoms available: Hydrangeas. The eye-catching flowering bushes are a gardener’s go-to for a reason, and it’s not too late to enjoy their stunning pops of color before the end of the season. Here’s why hydrangeas are the best flower from Costco to plant this April for a gorgeous summer yard.

RELATED: 3 Plants You Should Prune in April Before Spring Growth Explodes.

What are hydrangeas?

For many homeowners, summer months mean extra splashes of color if they’ve got hydrangea shrubs planted in their yard. The flowering perennial bush is a mainstay in many areas, especially in USDA Zone 6 (where they are hardy) and parts of Zones 5 and 4, according to the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture.

There are about half a dozen different varieties commonly available, including some that grow as vines. Famously, the color of the blossoms on some varieties changes between purple, blue, white, green, and pink, depending on the soil acidity where they are planted (and some accessories can help you alter this to get the desired color), according to Country Living.

While it’s fine to plant them in the fall, April represents a nearly perfect planting time for hydrangeas once the last frost has passed. This timing allows them to establish decent roots in the soil during milder temperatures before temperatures rise. This often allows them to blossom by mid-June, keeping their flowers through fall.

Is Costco a good place to buy hydrangeas?

It’s no secret that Costco is a great resource for gardeners, including items to plant. Right now, the warehouse retailer is selling these Hydrangea Shrubs 3 Gallon in 2-packs (and are even on sale for $15 off through the end of the month). Customers can also choose between the whiteish-green limelight hydrangea and the periwinkle blue Penny Mac hydrangea.

Most customers say the plants tend to arrive in great condition, with some even sprouting soon after they’re in the ground. “The white limelights have been delivered with healthy leaves, and I am very pleased with them planted by now!” writes one 5-star reviewer.

RELATED: The #1 Lawn Alternative to Plant This Spring for a Bloom-Filled, No-Mow Yard.

How should I plant hydrangeas?

When it comes time to finally get hydrangeas in the ground, it’s best for most varieties to pick somewhere in your yard that gets mostly full light with a little bit of shade part of the day, according to Country Living. Some varieties that thrive in more temperate regions can handle full light. Of course, you should also consider how large the plant will grow when choosing a location.

Once you’ve decided, simply dig a hole as big as the planter container and place the shrub into it before backfilling with soil. Then, water thoroughly before topping with more soil and watering once more, per Country Living. Finishing everything off with a top layer of mulch can also help keep soil and roots hydrated.

What other flowers does Costco sell to plant in April?

Fortunately, you can get even more into your garden this month using your Costco membership. The warehouse retailer also sells an assortment of plants that are perfect for April planting with the Longfield Garden Solution Collections Deer Resistant Collection.

Of course, these items have an automatic bonus by being less appealing to those roving packs of plant eaters. But the set also includes items like peonies, astilbe, and bleeding hearts, which all establish their roots in cooler soil before summer heat kicks in. These gorgeous flowers will bring a lush, colorful look.