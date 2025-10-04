The #1 Tree Experts Say Is Best for Backyard Privacy Year-Round

Besides looking great, some greenery can also serve essential functions. This is especially true when it comes to framing and bordering your yard. And if you’re looking for something a little more inviting than a fence, experts say the thuja “Green Giant” tree is arguably the best option for providing privacy year-round.

What is the thuja “Green Giant” plant?

While it might look like a simple evergreen bush, there’s a lot more to the thuja plicata plant than you might expect. The Arborvitae “Green Giant” is popular with landscapers as a natural privacy shield and wind-blocking tree, capable of growing up to 20 feet high and five feet wide, according to This Old House.

Because of its dense evergreen foliage, the plants also work as great sound blockers. And it thrives in a wide range of places across the country, ideal for USDA hardiness zones three through eight. To give you an idea of how broad an area that is, it covers the vast majority of the U.S., including all but northern New York, northern New England, Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming, coastal California, southern Texas, and Southern Florida.

Why are thuja plants so popular with homeowners?

While no shortage of shrubs and trees can provide privacy, Thuja “Green Giants” have more than one upside. In a recent video posted on TikTok, gardening company @FastGrowingTrees explains that it remains one of their best sellers for a multitude of reasons.

“It’s low-maintenance [and] fast growing—once established, it can get three to five feet a year,” they explain. “This is why it’s our most popular tree!”

What do thuja plants look like through the seasons?

Besides being a living stand-in for a fence, Thuja “Green Giants” can also create a nice aesthetic. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the plants boast “dense, rich green foliage that darkens or bronzes slightly in the winter.” They clarify that the fast-growing shrubs are very resistant and resilient to heavy ice and snow conditions, making them an effective barrier all year round.

Need a better idea of how your lawn will look? In a video posted by gardening influencer @LandscapeLllama, the perfectly spaced trees create a solid barrier on a property, looking vibrant and green.

“Thujas make the best privacy hedge,” they write in the caption.

Ready to plant some of your own? When planning your layout, just make sure to space them four feet apart so they can grow as quickly and hardily as possible to create that privacy barrier you’re after, per This Old House.