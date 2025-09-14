The #1 Tree to Plant This Fall for Stunning Foliage Next Year

As we enter peak leaf-peeping season, the gorgeous fall foliage may inspire you to plant your very own trees. It’s not a bad idea—fall can be an ideal time to landscape your yard because the cooler temperatures and fall rains encourage root establishment before winter, helping plants and trees to beat the heat and drought of the following summer. For you, that means more resilient trees that will better withstand the elements over time.

If you’re wondering what to plant for the most spectacular foliage, experts say there’s one tree that stands out among its peers: Red maple trees.

Native to the Northeastern region of the U.S., these popular trees are known for their rapid growth, adaptability, and “brilliant deep red or yellow fall color,” according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Red maples grow relatively quickly compared to other hardwoods, which means you won’t have to wait long to enjoy their striking autumn display. According to Better Homes & Gardens, it can take up to 25 years before a tree is fully grown, though some red maples can reach maturity sooner, after 10 to 15 years. Many retailers offer the trees at various starting heights if you’re eager to see results sooner.

Red maples typically reach 60 to 90 feet, though the largest ones can grow more than 120 feet tall, says the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

At any height, planting red maple trees in your yard is one of the most rewarding ways to embrace the beauty of autumn, with colors ranging from vibrant scarlet hues to deep crimson and even fiery orange. Besides creating a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities or a peaceful moment on your porch, they also provide shade in the summer, helping to cool your home naturally and reducing energy costs.

Their adaptability is another notable selling point for the popular tree. Red maples thrive in a variety of soil types, from sandy loam to clay, and can tolerate both full sun and partial shade, the Foundation further notes. This resilience makes them a practical choice for many homeowners who want low-maintenance trees that still offer dramatic seasonal beauty.

They thrive best in hardiness zones three through nine (more on that here), and they prefer “at least six hours of direct, unfiltered sunlight each day,” their experts write.

And, last but not least, red maples support local wildlife: Birds, squirrels, and pollinators are drawn to the tree, making your yard a small haven for nature. “Lucky bird-watchers might see wood ducks nesting inside,” the NWF writes.

So, if you’re looking for a simple way to bring warmth, color, and life to your yard every autumn, red maples can help you turn an ordinary outdoor space into an extraordinary seasonal experience. And that’s something that your family can look forward to year after year.