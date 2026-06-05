Shop 7 new Five Below finds, from Pool Side sunscreen butter to American bear float loungers.

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Out of all the stores, Five Below is one of the best places to shop on a budget. If you walk in with a $10 bill, you could walk out with a variety of items you never knew you needed. There is something about the discount store that simply sparks joy for many shoppers. It doesn’t cost much to walk out with a fun new item, ranging from pool floats and kitschy sunscreen to squishies or snow cone machines. What can you grab on a budget? Here are the 7 best new Five Below finds under $10 in June.

1 So Many Pool Floats

After eight years as a pool owner with kids, I am somewhat of an expert. Fun fact: Very few pool floats make it through summer. If you can splurge on a Funboy, that is your best bet for sustainability. Otherwise, I recommend Five Below, where most floats are under $10. This Party Pool American Bear Float Lounger is super adorable and gives Ralph Lauren Polo Bear vibes. There are others to choose from, ranging from hot dogs to flamingos.

2 Poolside Sunscreen

Five Below is famous for its name-brand dupes. Vacation is my go-to sunscreen brand. However, if you can’t afford to pay $20 or so a bottle go to Five Below and grab some Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30 2.8oz, $7.00. It comes in a playful can and smells similar to the more expensive alternative. And, like the OG, there is an accompanying fragrance for $5.

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3 A Foldable Wood Table Cupholder

I always find items I didn’t know existed or that I even needed at the store, like this Foldable Wood Table Cupholder for $5.00. It holds up to 6.5 pounds and has cut-out cup holders for your beverages. It would come in handy for beach and pool days, or even camping.

4 Pretty Picnic Mats

Is there anything more charming than a summer picnic? Elevate your outdoor eating experience by purchasing a new Picnic Mat for $7.00 at Five Below. There are two pretty patterns to choose from, a blue floral and bright oranges, each perfect for park days, beach hangs, and outdoor lounging.

5 Love Island Hand Sanitizer

The whole Love Island line at Five Below has gotten a lot of buzz. In addition to the spray tan kit, the Love Island Spray Hand Sanitizer 1.2oz is super popular. There are different fragrances to choose from, each just $5.00. I love the adorable sunglasses charm hanging off the side.

6 So Many Squishies

Five Below is my daughter’s favorite store to go squishy hunting. There are currently great options, if you can find them. The SmushMart Squishy Pickle, $6.00, is a new arrival online, soft, squishy, and oddly satisfying. If you are lucky, you might find a squishy dumpling on your shopping trip. Always ask an employee, because sometimes they viral item doesn’t even make it to the floor.

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7 And, Nostalgia-Inducing Items Like This Snow Cone Maker

Five Below is always a great spot to score nostalgia-inducing items. This Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker, $6.00, makes me yearn for summer’s past, when I would spend hours churning ice in hopes of making a little snow cone flavored with syrup.