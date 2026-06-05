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7 Best New Five Below Finds Under $10 in June

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 5, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Five Below finds, from Pool Side sunscreen butter to American bear float loungers.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 5, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Out of all the stores, Five Below is one of the best places to shop on a budget. If you walk in with a $10 bill, you could walk out with a variety of items you never knew you needed. There is something about the discount store that simply sparks joy for many shoppers. It doesn’t cost much to walk out with a fun new item, ranging from pool floats and kitschy sunscreen to squishies or snow cone machines. What can you grab on a budget? Here are the 7 best new Five Below finds under $10 in June.

1
So Many Pool Floats

Party Pool American Bear Float Lounger
Five Below

After eight years as a pool owner with kids, I am somewhat of an expert. Fun fact: Very few pool floats make it through summer. If you can splurge on a Funboy, that is your best bet for sustainability. Otherwise, I recommend Five Below, where most floats are under $10. This Party Pool American Bear Float Lounger is super adorable and gives Ralph Lauren Polo Bear vibes. There are others to choose from, ranging from hot dogs to flamingos.

2
Poolside Sunscreen

Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30 2.8oz
Five Below

Five Below is famous for its name-brand dupes. Vacation is my go-to sunscreen brand. However, if you can’t afford to pay $20 or so a bottle go to Five Below and grab some Pool Side™ Sunscreen Butter SPF30 2.8oz, $7.00. It comes in a playful can and smells similar to the more expensive alternative. And, like the OG, there is an accompanying fragrance for $5.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
A Foldable Wood Table Cupholder

Foldable Wood Table Cupholder
Five Below

I always find items I didn’t know existed or that I even needed at the store, like this Foldable Wood Table Cupholder for $5.00. It holds up to 6.5 pounds and has cut-out cup holders for your beverages. It would come in handy for beach and pool days, or even camping.

4
Pretty Picnic Mats

Picnic Mat
Five Below

Is there anything more charming than a summer picnic? Elevate your outdoor eating experience by purchasing a new Picnic Mat for $7.00 at Five Below. There are two pretty patterns to choose from, a blue floral and bright oranges, each perfect for park days, beach hangs, and outdoor lounging.

5
Love Island Hand Sanitizer

Love Island Spray Hand Sanitizer 1.2oz
Five Below

The whole Love Island line at Five Below has gotten a lot of buzz. In addition to the spray tan kit, the Love Island Spray Hand Sanitizer 1.2oz is super popular. There are different fragrances to choose from, each just $5.00. I love the adorable sunglasses charm hanging off the side.

6
So Many Squishies

SmushMart Squishy Pickle
Five Below

Five Below is my daughter’s favorite store to go squishy hunting. There are currently great options, if you can find them. The SmushMart Squishy Pickle, $6.00, is a new arrival online, soft, squishy, and oddly satisfying. If you are lucky, you might find a squishy dumpling on your shopping trip. Always ask an employee, because sometimes they viral item doesn’t even make it to the floor.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below Summer Finds That Just Landed in Stores

7
And, Nostalgia-Inducing Items Like This Snow Cone Maker

Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker
Five Below

Five Below is always a great spot to score nostalgia-inducing items. This Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker, $6.00, makes me yearn for summer’s past, when I would spend hours churning ice in hopes of making a little snow cone flavored with syrup.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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