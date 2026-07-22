11 Best New Harbor Freight Camping Finds Under $25

Shop the best Harbor Freight camping finds under $25, from a bug-zapping lantern to a headlamp.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Camping season is officially here, and Harbor Freight has a specific kind of campsite covered: rugged, rustic, and ready for anything. This isn’t the place to go for ultralight backpacking equipment or weekend glamping luxuries. It’s where you go for the reliable, replaceable, throw-it-in-the-truck gear that holds up trip after trip. This week’s packing list includes a foldable table, a bug-zapping lantern, a parachute hammock, wide-angle binoculars, and a 700-lumen rechargeable headlamp. All under $25 per piece, it’s the kind of kit you’ll be glad to have at your campsite.

1 10-Inch Steel Tent Stakes

This six-pack of 10-inch steel tent stakes holds in harder ground than the aluminum versions that come with most tents, meaning your lodging for the night should be safely secured. At $6.99, this is the backup set worth keeping in the bag permanently.

2 Foldable Camping Table

This foldable camping table sets up in seconds, folds flat for transport, and gives a campsite an actual surface for cooking, eating, and organizing gear without having to use the tailgate as a prep station. It’s $24.99 and one of the more immediately practical finds on this list.

3 Tactical Folding Knife

This tactical folding knife is the camp knife that handles food prep, cordage, kindling splits, and general camp utility without being too precious to actually use. At $16.99 it’s priced to be a working knife rather than one saved for emergencies.

4 10×50 Wide Angle Binoculars

Camping is all about indulging the senses: the smell of a burning campfire, the taste of roasted marshmallows, the rare sighting of a beautiful bird or mountain ridge. The right pair of binoculars is often what makes the last on the list possible, and these 10×50 wide angle lenses (equipped with 10x magnification with 50mm objective lenses) are very much the right pair. They gather enough light for dawn and dusk wildlife viewing—the times when everything worth seeing is actually out and about. $19.99.

5 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper

This 2-in-1 rechargeable camping lantern and bug zapper lights the site and handles the mosquitoes simultaneously, solving two camp problems that usually require two separate devices. It’s $14.99 and the most efficient item on this list.

6 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

Parachute nylon packs to almost nothing, dries fast, and holds a full adult without stretching out over a season of regular use. This parachute hammock with adjustable tree straps is $19.99 and takes five minutes from bag to hanging.

7 900-Lumen Rechargeable Swivel Head LED Flashlight

The swivel head on this 900-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight pivots to direct light without repositioning the grip—a useful feature when both hands are occupied and the light needs to stay on a specific spot. It’s $24.99.

8 144-Lumen Ultrabright Portable LED Work Light and Flashlight

For another way to illuminate the task at hand (or get you through a blackout), you can instead spend $1.99 for this portable LED work light with 144 lumens, which converts between a work light and a flashlight. One customer tested the product and found that four lights illuminated his house for 15 and a half hours before finally giving out.

9 5-lb Wood Wedge

A 5-pound steel wood wedge splits logs that an axe won’t open cleanly. Just drive it into a crack with a maul or a heavy hammer and the wood does the rest of the work. This 5-lb wood wedge is $11.99 and makes a hard evening’s splitting go far faster.

At a powered campsite, 50 feet of 16/3 gauge cord reaches the site’s power post from wherever the tent actually needs to go. This 50-foot orange indoor/outdoor extension cord is $15.99 and the practical addition for anyone camping with a portable power bank, a fan, or anything else that needs to stay plugged in overnight.

11 700-Lumen Adjustable Rechargeable LED Headlamp

Headlamps are a camping essential, covering everything from navigating a dark trail to reading in a tent without draining AAAs every two nights. This hands-free, 700-lumen adjustable rechargeable LED headlamp is $24.99, and makes your after-hours camping fun the main event.