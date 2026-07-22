Discover 7 genius Dollar Tree organizing hacks, from spice rack frames to shoe organizers.

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If you are a Dollar Tree shopper, you are well aware that there is an entire online community devoted to hacks using cheap items from the store. There are creators who have literally devoted their careers to organizing using items from the dollar store, and some of them are beyond genius. What can you do with a couple of bucks and a crafty mind? Here are 7 Dollar Tree organizing hacks that will blow your mind.

1 Using Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holders to Store Everything

Lots of shoppers swear by the Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder, a $1.25 item that is multifunctional. Some people, including TikTok user Ellie Grace, use them to store face wipes. Others use them to organize cosmetics or even food in the refrigerator. Literally use them for everything. Magnet is strong. Use on dryer door and no slippage or falling,” a shopper writes. “Great for many things washer and dryer sheets. Can use in the kitchen on the refrigerator to hold a variety of things,” another adds.

2 Using a Display Easel for Cookbooks

The Crafted Studio shared a few of her favorite hacks using Dollar Tree items. One of them is a simple Special Moments Small Metal Display Easel meant for holding canvases. Her use? A cookbook holder. People also use them to display fancy dishes and other items. “I purchased 40 of these. The etched salad plates fit perfect. I had to purchase in store because only needed gold,” wrote a shopper.

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3 Design a Shoe Organizer Out of Wire Shelves

She also picked up wire cabinet shelves in the kitchen section, which she tied together and used as a shoe organizer in the closet. Essentials White Wire Cabinet Shelves are $1.50, and shoppers use them for a variety of things. “Great organizational tool! I use them everywhere, kitchen, bathroom, closets. Good size and quality for price. Versatile if you have zip ties and multiples bc you can stack them and make different configurations,” one person says.

4 Organize Your Spices with Cheap Photo Frames

I thought I knew all the hacks, but then I saw The Crafted Studio using the cheap plastic Freestanding Borderless Vertical Plastic Photo Frames for spice organization. “This product was perfect. They are very sturdy,” a shopper writes.

5 Use Badge Holder to Clip Your Keys to Your Purse

The Jot Retractable Card Holders keep work badges in place. But you can also use them as a keychain that attaches to your purse. “The card holder for keys is GENIUS,” a TikToker commented.

6 Transform Locker Bins Into Trash Bag Organizers

While meant for stashing things in a school locker, these Plastic Locker Bins with Handles can be used for other storage tasks, like keeping trash bags together, using the handle to dispense them. “I love these bins for organizing my craft room, closet, snacks, etc. I wish there was an option to just buy the white ones! They are also fun to cover with printed contact paper for a custom look,” a shopper says.

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7 Use Candy Jars to Organize Everything

Finally, these Caterers Corner Clear Plastic Candy Jars with Lids are great for sweet treats. But they are also multifunctional. The Crafted Studio recommends using them for storing laundry pods, dishwasher pods, and sponges. They even come with a lid. “I used these to organize my craft room and was very pleased with the outcome,” one person said.