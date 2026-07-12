11 Best New Dollar Tree Everyday Essentials Under $5

Shop the best Dollar Tree everyday essentials under $5, from Tide detergent to Dawn dish soap.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Too often, Dollar Tree gets dismissed. People assume the products are watered-down versions of name brands, or that the savings come at a cost you’ll notice later. That’s not always wrong—but for a specific category of household staple, it’s not right either. Name-brand products show up here regularly: Tide, Dawn, Old Spice. These aren’t off-brand alternatives. They’re the same products, at a fraction of what you’d pay at a drugstore, in sizes that cover a week’s worth of use without much effort. The trick, of course, is knowing what to buy. Here are eleven everyday essentials that hold up on both price and performance.

1 Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels

Sparkle’s perforated Tear-A-Square format lets you pull exactly the size you need—half sheet or full sheet—without wasting more than the job requires. Two double rolls for $4 makes this one of the better paper towel values in this lineup, and the sheets are sturdy enough for actual cleanup work rather than just moving spills around.

2 Kitchen Drawstring Garbage Bags

Thirteen 13-gallon bags for $1.50 covers about two weeks of kitchen trash depending on household size, and the drawstring closure means no wrestling with liner edges when it’s time to take the bag out. These kitchen drawstring garbage bags hold their shape under a reasonable load without puncturing easily.

3 LED Soft White Light Bulb

One LED bulb, again just $1.50—that’s the whole transaction. This LED soft white bulb puts out a warm, even light that won’t make your living room feel like a waiting room, and it’s the backup bulb to keep in a drawer for the inevitable moment when something goes dark.

4 Floral Luncheon Napkins

Twenty five pretty paper napkins for $1.25 is the kind of find that makes setting a nice casual table essentially free. These floral luncheon napkins are thicker than a standard single-ply napkin, and the print is cheerful enough to use for an actual occasion rather than just everyday lunch.

5 Greenbrier Kennel Club Clumping Cat Litter

Five pounds of clumping cat litter won’t fill a large box for long, but it’s a functional emergency supply or a reliable way to supplement a larger bag mid-month. This Greenbrier clumping cat litter clumps adequately for scooping and controls odor well enough for daily use. It’s $1.50.

6 Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent

This is actual Tide—the same formula, the same scent, the same cleaning performance—in a travel or small-load size. This Tide liquid laundry detergent handles three to four full loads depending on load size, and at $1.50, it’s the highest-value name-brand detergent option available at this price point anywhere.

7 Pastel Swing Top Wastebasket

A swing-top lid keeps a small wastebasket looking tidy without requiring a full trash can setup in a bathroom or office. This Dollar Tree wastebasket is compact, comes in soft colors that work in most rooms, and costs $1.50—which makes it easy to put one anywhere that currently has no trash solution at all.

8 Dawn Ultra Original Scent Dishwashing Liquid

Dawn Ultra is one of the most tested and consistently top-rated dish soaps available, and finding an 8-ounce bottle for $1 is straightforwardly one of the best per-ounce values on this list. This Dawn Ultra dish soap cuts grease effectively and lathers well even in smaller amounts. Good enough for ducklings. Good enough for you.

9 Old Spice Pure Sport High Endurance Anti-Perspirant

Old Spice Pure Sport is a reliable, widely used antiperspirant that provides solid 24-hour protection—and this Old Spice Pure Sport deodorant in a travel-friendly 0.8-ounce size is $1.25, making it the obvious gym bag or travel kit addition.

10 Pure Silk Ultra Sensitive Shaving Cream

Pure Silk’s ultra sensitive formula is a consistently well-regarded shaving cream for people with reactive or dry skin, and 5 ounces provides a solid month of regular use. This Pure Silk shaving cream lathers well and rinses cleanly without leaving residue. It’s $1.25.

11 Dermasil Aloe Fresh Moisturizing Body Lotion

Ten ounces of body lotion for $1.25 is difficult to beat on a per-ounce basis, and Dermasil’s Aloe Fresh formula absorbs without leaving a greasy finish. This Dermasil body lotion works well for daily use and makes a reasonable case for stocking two or three at a time.