11 Best IKEA Items to Grab Now as August Begins

Refresh your living space with these affordable and versatile home essentials.

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Whether you’re refreshing your home for the season or stocking up on versatile staples, IKEA has plenty of affordable finds worth picking up before July comes to a close. From stylish décor and helpful organizers, to pieces that make everyday life a little bit easier, these items offer value without sacrificing design. Here are 11 IKEA products you’ll want to grab before the end of the month.

1 FEJKA Artificial Potted Plant, Succulent

A FEJKA Artificial Potted Plant is one of the easiest ways to add greenery without packing on another item to your watering chore. This compact plant looks great on shelves, desks, or side tables and brings a fresh touch to just about any room.

2 SATSUMAS Plant Stand

This SATSUMAS Plant Stand instantly elevates your favorite houseplants while creating layering using different heights. Its clean design works l well in living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways.

3 SKÅDIS Pegboard Combination

If you’re looking to gather clutter, this SKÅDIS Pegboard offers a solution. Use it to organize office supplies, craft materials, kitchen essentials, or anything really while keeping everything within easy reach.

4 KNOPPÄNG Frame With Poster, Garden

Wall art can completely transform a space, and this KNOPPÄNG Frame With Garden Poster offers an easy upgrade. The garden design adds color and personality without requiring you to search for separate artwork and a frame.

5 GRADVIS Plant Pot

Simple, textured, and versatile, this GRADVIS Plant Pot complements nearly any style. Whether you use it for herbs, succulents, or houseplants, it adds a nice finishing touch to your greenery.

6 FEJKA Monstera Artificial Potted Plant

If you enjoy the look of tropical plants, but not the upkeep, this FEJKA Monstera Artificial Potted Plant delivers bold greenery year round and works well on shelves, countertops, or covered outdoor spaces without any maintenance.

7 SVARTPOPPEL Cushion Cover

Swapping out pillow covers is one of the quickest ways to change up a room. This cheerful SVARTPOPPEL Cushion Cover adds brightness to sofas, accent chairs, or beds while keeping decorating costs low.

8 TYNGDLÖS Tray With 3 Bowls

Ideal for entertaining, this TYNGDLÖS Tray With 3 Bowls serving set keeps snacks, dips, and cocktail garnishes neatly organized. The bamboo tray also makes it easy to carry everything from the kitchen to the table in one quick trip.

9 KOPPARBJÖRK Vase

A colorful vase instantly brightens a shelf or dining table, even if it’s empty, like this beautiful KOPPARBJÖRK Vase. Fill it with fresh flowers, dried florals and greenery, or display it on its own as a decorative piece.

10 LOTSFÅGEL Scented Candle in Glass With Lid, 3 Wicks

A three-wick candle creates a cozy atmosphere while doubling as décor. Once the candle has burned down, the lidded glass container of this LOTSFÅGEL Scented Candle can also be repurposed for tiny household items.

11 SOARÉ Placemat

Natural woven placemats add texture to everyday table settings. This water hyacinth design in these SOARÉ Placemats works with everything from casual breakfasts to summer parties and helps create a more finished look at the table.