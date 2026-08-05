 Skip to content

11 Lowe’s Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 5, 2026
Fact-Checked
Upgrade your home with these affordable, stylish pieces that look high-end.
Avatar for Jessica Kelly
By
August 5, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lowe’s might be best known for home improvement projects, but the store also packs its shelves with stylish home décor and furniture that can easily pass for high end items. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or giving your entire home a facelift, these affordable finds combine style with practicality, while managing to remain affordable.

1
Crystal Chandelier

Gleam Flare 47in Modern Tree Branch Crystal Chandelier 14 Lights Luxury Black Rectangular K9 Crystal Raindrop Chandelier Light Fixture
Lowe's

Not many fixtures can transform the look of a room quite like the right chandelier. This Crystal Chandelier design pairs a black frame with crystal accents for a look that feels elegant. Whether it’s hanging above a dining table or in an entryway to your home, it instantly brings a touch of luxury.

2
Corner Bookshelf

Tribesigns Seagrass-Like Design Brown MDF Bookcase
Lowe's

Don’t let an empty corner go to waste in your home when there are pieces like this Corner Bookshelf. The five level bookshelf can turn unused space into a display for books, plants, and more. The wood shelves and black metal frame create an industrial-inspired look that goes with a range of styles.

3
Neutral Runner Rug

allen + roth Looking Glass 2 x 8 (ft) Loomed Polyester Brown Rectangular Indoor Spot Clean Only Pet Friendly Area rug
Lowe's

A beautiful rug can instantly make a room feel more put together, and this Neutral Runner Rug does just that. Its subtle texture and pattern add warmth without overpowering the space. It’s also pet-friendly, making it a practical choice for busy homes.

4
Geometric Area Rug

Origin 21 Alabaster Stone 6 x 9 (ft) Loomed Polyester Neutral Rectangular Indoor Geometric Industrial Spot Clean Only Pet Friendly Area rug
Lowe's

This Geometric Area Rug proves that neutral doesn’t have to mean boring. The pattern adds just enough detail while maintaining a clean look that complements everything from modern to transitional interiors.

5
Gold Wall Art

Grayson Lane 23-in W x 23-in H Metal Starburst with Cutout Design Abstract Wall sculpture
Lowe's

Wall décor often makes the biggest impact with the least amount of effort. This Gold Wall Art creates dimension and texture on a blank wall. It gives your space the feel and look of a professionally styled room without the huge cost associated with it.

6
Resort-Inspired Palm Print Rug

allen + roth with STAINMASTER Floral Palm 8 x 10 (ft) Loomed Polypropylene Multiple colors/finishes Rectangular Indoor/Outdoor Hose Washable Pet Friendly Area rug
Lowe's

Bring vacation vibes home with this Resort-Inspired Palm Print Rug. Built specifically for both indoor and outdoor use, the rug features a palm pattern that looks equally at home under a patio dining set as it does inside a bright sunroom.

7
Framed Mirror

Keonjinn Bathroom Mirrors 24-in W x 32-in H Rectangle Brushed Nickel Framed Wall Mirror
Lowe's

Replacing a plain mirror is one of the easiest bathroom upgrades you can make. This Framed Mirror features a brushed nickel finish and clean lines. It instantly gives the room a more custom, upscale appearance with one small, simple change.

8
Classic Boxwood Wreath

Naturae Decor 23-in Green Indoor/Outdoor Hanging Boxwood Artificial Wreath
Lowe's

A simple wreath never goes out of style, and this bestselling Classic Boxwood Wreath delivers year-round greenery without having to keep plants alive (thankfully!). Hang it on your front door, above a mantel, or indoors as an easy way to freshen up your space.

9
Electric Standing Desk

Bestier 55in Brown Electric Standing Desk Height Computer Home Office Desk with Hooks and Wire Holes
Lowe's

A standing desk can make working from home both more comfortable and more organized. This bestselling Electric Standing Desk features an adjustable height feature, built-in cable management, and convenient storage hooks while maintaining a modern design.

10
Industrial Bookcase

Tribesigns Hl-CJ042 Brown Metal Bookcase
Lowe's

Open shelving continues to be a favorite among interior decorators…and shoppers for that matter! This Industrial Bookcase delivers plenty of display space for books, artwork, baskets, and plants. The combination of warm wood tones and the black metal frame gives it an elevated look.

11
Faux Leather Office Chair

KERDOM 400 lbs Leather Office Chair Ergonomic Back Support Small Gaming Chair Swivel Casters Adjustable Armrests Auitable for Shorter Individuals Black
Lowe's

Comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive. This Faux Leather Office Chair combines support with a design that looks more high-end executive, rather than a typical budget desk chair. It makes for an easy upgrade for any home office.

Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family