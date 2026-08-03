11 Best New Dollar General Halloween Kitchen Finds Under $5

These spooky Dollar General kitchen finds are all under $5.

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Halloween decorating doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune on seasonal touches you’ll only use for a few weeks. Dollar General’s latest spooky kitchen finds prove that a few affordable accents can completely change the mood of a space, whether you’re setting up a candy station, dressing up your countertops, or adding a little haunted charm to everyday areas.

This year’s Halloween arrivals lean into classic ghosts, skeletons, pumpkins, and moody details, all while keeping prices under $5. From playful storage pieces to glowing decorations, these finds make it easy to bring some festive personality into your kitchen without a big shopping bill.

1 Black Cat Decor

Add a little mystery (and sparkly) to your kitchen counters or shelves with this black cat accent. The simple silhouette captures a classic Halloween look and pairs easily with other spooky decorations. This feline-inspired piece is available for $5.

2 Large Glass Potion Bottle

Create a playful display with these three colorful glass potion bottles. Whether grouped together on a tray or mixed into a Halloween setup, they add a fun, witchy touch to your seasonal decor. Each bottle is priced at $3.

3 Cat Skeleton Decor

This cat skeleton decoration puts a spooky spin on a familiar Halloween symbol. Its small size makes it easy to tuck onto a countertop, shelf, or dessert table for a festive surprise. You can pick it up at Dollar General for $5.

4 Halloween Harvest LED Hanging Candles

Looking straight out of the hallowed halls of Hogwarts, these battery-operated hanging candles bring a warm glow to your Halloween setup. The orange lights create a cozy seasonal atmosphere without the worry of an open flame. This four-count set costs $5.

5 Pumpkin-Shaped Storage Canister

This Halloween, keep snacks, candy, or small kitchen essentials contained with this pumpkin-shaped storage canister. The festive design makes it a practical piece that doubles as Halloween decor. This seasonal container sells for $5.

6 White Ghost-Shaped Candy Tray

Make your candy bowl or Halloween party a little more festive with this ghost-shaped tray. It’s a fun option for handing out treats, serving snacks, or adding a playful touch to your kitchen during October. The tray is just $3.

7 Ghost-Shaped Decor

This ghost-shaped decoration—a cute little spirit wearing a witches hat and walking her dog—brings a surprisingly cheerful vibe to a usually dark holiday. With several styles available, they can be displayed individually or grouped together for a bigger Halloween moment. Each piece is priced at $3.

8 Light-Up Dripping Candle Skeleton Candelabra

Give your Halloween display some extra drama with this skeleton candelabra featuring a glowing candle design. It’s a standout accent for countertops, tables, or party setups. This light-up decoration is available for $5.

9 Mini Candy Corn Decor

A tiny accent can still make a big impact, and these mini candy corn decorations add a pop of classic Halloween color. Use them in small displays, tiered trays, or alongside other seasonal pieces. Get the look for just $1.

10 Iridescent Light-Up Skull Tabletop Decor

Add some shimmer to your spooky setup with this iridescent skull decoration. The light-up feature gives it an eye-catching glow that works well on shelves, counters, or entryway tables. It’s $5.

11 Skeleton Pillar Candle

Combine creepy and cozy with this decorative pillar candle featuring a skeleton design. It adds a classic Halloween element to candle displays, centerpieces, or seasonal vignettes. Spend just $5 to get that haunted catacomb look.