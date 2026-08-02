11 Best New Dollar General Fall Entryway Finds Under $5

Affordable Dollar General fall decor finds for your entryway.

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Tired of the heat and humidity? Already craving a pumpkin spice latte? While Starbucks’ fall drinks menu may not be out yet, Dollar General is already stocking its shelves with seasonal finds to satisfy your pumpkin cravings. From fall-inspired candles and autumn-hued linens to pumpkin decor, the discount retailer has plenty of affordable picks to refresh your entryway. Here are our top 11 finds under $5.

1 Light-Up Pumpkin

Not only does this Light-Up Pumpkin ($3) add a festive touch to your entryway, but it also casts a warm glow that doubles as a nightlight. Featuring a shimmery finish, this battery-operated pumpkin can be placed anywhere without the hassle of keeping it near an outlet. Choose from classic spooky hues like orange and black, or go for something different like hot pink.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Fall Wreath and Craft Finds Under $15.

2 Fall Candles

Of course, it’s not fall until your home smells like pumpkin and apple. I spotted an Apple Orchard Candle and Maple Waffle Candle in the new seasonal arrivals section—grab both for $1 each before they’re gone.

3 Monogrammed Pumpkin

What better way to decorate the entryway of your family home than with a Monogrammed Pumpkin ($1)? The faux white pumpkin has a rustic farmhouse feel with elegant gold embellishments. Hurry and stop by your local D.G. to pick up your surname initial before they’re all picked over.

4 Mini Arched Scalloped Photo Frame

Mark my words: forest green is going to be everywhere this fall, from furniture and fashion to decorative accents. Get ahead of the trend with this Mini Arched Scalloped Photo Frame ($1), which is perfect for displaying a polaroid.

5 Green Gingham Placemat

While traditionally reserved for dining tables and breakfast nooks, this Green Gingham Placemat ($3) can also bring a decorative touch to an entryway console while helping protect the surface from scratches and everyday wear. The ruffled edge adds a stylish touch beyond its practical purpose.

6 “Hello Fall” Ramekin

On your entryway table, use this “Hello Fall” Ramekin ($1) to hold your keys or fill it with your favorite Halloween candies. The red pickup truck design is a nice change of scenery from pumpkins and apples.

7 Pumpkin Table Decor

Can you believe this Pumpkin Table Decor only costs $3? Its wood-look design and intricate foliage detailing give it the look of something you’d find at Pottery Barn or another high-end home retailer.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Entryway Finds Under $3.

8 Fall Wall Ladder

Short on tabletop space? Take your fall decor vertical with this Fall Wall Ladder ($3). Lean it against a hallway wall or by your front door for a seasonal display that feels subtle, stylish, and anything but cheesy.

9 Over-Door Wreath Hanger

We all know about hanging wreaths on front doors, but why stop there? Use this Over-Door Wreath Hanger ($3) to display a faux fall foliage arrangement on the inside of your front door or even the coat closet door for an unexpected seasonal touch.

10 ‘Hello Fall’ Arch Table Decor

Keep it cute and simple with this ‘Hello Fall’ Arch Table Decor ($3). The faux wood frame, autumnal hues, and maple leaf motif capture the essence of the season.

11 Fabric Table Runner

Set the scene with this Fabric Table Runner ($4). Its soft beige hue blends seamlessly into the background, letting your decorations take center stage.