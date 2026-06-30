11 Best New Costco Entryway Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Affordable Costco entryway decor that mirrors Pottery Barn style.

I love window shopping at Pottery Barn. But when it comes to stretching my budget, I know I’m getting the most bang for my buck at Costco. The warehouse retailer offers an impressive selection of luxe-looking furniture and home decor that’s surprisingly affordable. Looking for a mini home reno project? From console tables to runner rugs, here are the best entryway finds at Costco.

1 Argon Runner Rug

Want to add a little color to your entryway without committing to a bold statement piece? This Argon Runner Rug ($80) strikes the perfect balance with its soft neutral hues and low-pile weave. It measures 2’2″ x 7’6″ and is best paired with a rug pad to prevent skidding.

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2 72″ Light Blue Accent Cabinet

On the flip side, if you’re looking for a showpiece that makes a bold splash, this 72″ Light Blue Accent Cabinet (on sale for $500) delivers. It features fluted doors with soft-close hinges and gold acrylic handles, a spacious interior with four adjustable shelves, as well as cable cutouts that discreetly conceal table lamp cords and other electronics.

3 Round Seagrass Wall Mirror

This Round Seagrass Wall Mirror ($240) is a near replica of Pottery Barn’s Wren Jute Round Mirror, but costs $109 less. The mirror comes ready to hang (preattached D-rings on the back), so it’s ready to display right out of the box.

4 5′ Faux Fig Tree

I’m all for adding a little greenery, and this 5′ Faux Fig Tree seals the deal without requiring any maintenance. As temperatures climb, this pre-potted artificial tree is the secret to keeping your plants “alive” all summer long.

5 Floating Box Shelves

Wall-mounted shelves can range anywhere from $70 to $250 at Pottery Barn. However, these Floating Box Shelves (two for $50) offer double the display space thanks to their sleek box-style design. Each shelf supports up to 15 pounds, enough for a small plant, a few picture frames, or travel souvenirs.

6 Jora Mirror

At first glance, the Jora Mirror ($180) looks like a piece of chic wall art—but it’s actually a sculptural mirror set in a distressed wooden frame. Measuring 46 inches wide, it’s perfectly sized to hang above an entryway table or along a hallway wall.

7 Retro Hand-Tufted Wool Runner Rug

Already have your gallery wall covered? Complete your setup with this groovy Retro Hand-Tufted Wool Runner Rug ($170). Its thick, plush weave is naturally stain-resistant and offers a cushioned footpath from your front door.

8 Sofa Table and 2 Ottomans

For larger spaces, consider the Sofa Table and 2 Ottomans ($700). The taupe linen ottomans offer hidden storage and tuck neatly under the table, serving as extra seating or a convenient shoe station. The faux wood console features a luxe chevron-patterened tabletop.

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9 Akela Table Lamp

This Akela Table Lamp ($190) is designed with a ceramic gourd-shaped body with a faux marble glaze and brass accents, along with a cream linen shade. Shoppers say it has “a classy, high-end look” and appears “more beautiful in person.”

10 8′ Faux Olive Tree

If your idea of being a green thumb includes fake plants, this 8′ Faux Olive Tree ($380) is right up your alley. With a hand-painted trunk and branches and textured leaves, it looks impressively lifelike.

11 Antique Gold Scroll Wall Mirror

Vintage arched mirrors are trending right now, and this Antique Gold Scroll Wall Mirror ($125) is a close dupe to styles sold at Pottery Barn.

“It feels very solid and heavy, which immediately gives you confidence that it’s a high-end piece. The design looks extremely expensive and elegant, much more premium than the price suggests. It completely transformed my space: adds warmth, depth, and a sophisticated touch to the interior,” raved one shopper.