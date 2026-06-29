Shop 11 new Costco home organization finds this month, from storage totes to gorgeous sheds.

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Are you trying to get your life organized? Sometimes you need to do a little shopping to get the right items so you can sort everything and put it in the right place. Costco has some really amazing items for every room and project. Whether you need a place to put your cosmetics, garage or basement stuff, or things around the kitchen, head to the warehouse for amazing items at unbeatable prices. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco home organization finds this month.

1 Storage Totes Are On Sale

Costco Savvy shared about a sweet deal on a favorite storage tote of Costco shoppers. “This sale is always a fan favorite and people seem to always stock up on these 27 gallon storage totes whenever they are on sale!” she wrote.

2 An Accent Console with So Much Covered Space

I love furniture that adds style to a space but also ample storage. “This 74″ Accent Console at Costco is such a stunning furniture find! It is made with acacia veneers and hardwood solids, has soft close hinges, adjustable shelves, and cable management cutouts…this looks like it belongs in a designer showroom,” Costco Buys shared about the $479.99 item.

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3 My Favorite Coddle Sectional with Added Storage

I love furniture that double-tasks. This Coddle Cameron sofa triple tasks. It is a sofa and chaise, a sleeper sofa, and a storage unit all in one. “Costco just dropped this fan-favorite sleeper sofa and it seriously does so much! 👏🛋️ Sleeper bed, hidden storage, reversible chaise, and even built-in charging all in one!” Costco Savvy shared. The game-changing furniture piece is $1,249.99.

4 Character Food Storage Containers

Costco Savvy is a fan of character-branded food storage containers. “These are just too cute! 😍 Costco has Snoopy & Hello Kitty 8-piece ceramic food storage sets. Each set comes with 2 large + 2 medium containers with matching vented lids, and they’re microwave + dishwasher safe!” they wrote.

5 Command Home Decorating pack

The new Command Home Decorating Pack is a 49-piece kit for $19.99 that has everything you need to get organized, including 24 Poster Strips, 21 Mini Clear Decorating Clips that hold up to 40 feet of lights, 2 Medium Matte Black Hooks, and 2 5-Cord Clip Organizers, “all damage-free hanging in one box!” Costco Buys shared. “Whether you are heading back to college, refreshing a room, or just trying to get more organized, Command™ makes it so easy to hang, style, and manage your space without putting a single hole in the wall! Every piece goes up clean and comes down without leaving any damage behind!”

6 Mesh Storage Baskets

Costco Buys shared about another great storage solution. “These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” they wrote about the $18.99 item.

7 A Big Tool Chest

Costco New Deals shared about a “garage upgrade alert” at Costco. “This 60-inch tool chest definitely caught my attention. Between the 8 soft-close drawers, flip-up top compartment, built-in power and USB ports, secure locking system, and 1,500-pound weight capacity, it looks like it has plenty of room to keep tools and garage essentials organized. Approximately 60 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 38.5 inches tall. Plenty of storage space for a garage or workshop,” they wrote.

8 And, a Gorgeous New Shed

“This might be the most beautiful shed I’ve seen at Costco,” Costco New Deals shared about the “full-length impact-resistant skylight, shatter-proof windows, built-in shelves and wall hooks, slip-resistant resin floor plus steel-reinforced construction,” adding that “this 10×8 shed is as practical as it is beautiful. I love the side-entry design and all the natural light from the skylight and windows. And if you don’t see it in your warehouse, it’s available online too.”

9 A Great Dish Drying Rack

Costco Does It Again shared that the Kitchenaid full-size dish drying rack, “finally big enough to handle a whole dinner cleanup,” they say. The spacious design holds plates, mugs, glasses, bowls, pots, and pans, and the heavy duty satin-coated wires are rust-resistant so it lasts. The flatware caddy has adjustable compartments and a built-in handle, so you can lift it right out and carry clean silverware straight to the drawer. The angled drainboard sends water back into the sink instead of pooling on your counter, and it pops off for easy cleaning. assembles with no tools, and it’s $39.99. Such a solid grab if you wash dishes by hand.”

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10 A Vanity with So Much Great Storage

Costco Does It Again shared about the Tresanti Kathryn Vanity Table. “This isn’t just beautiful, it’s loaded with features. Adjustable LED lighting in three colors, integrated charging ports, nine drawers with custom storage, a tempered glass top, crystal handles, and even a tablet holder. Everything you need to create your glam station. Online only at Costco,” they wrote.

11 The 20-Bin Storage Rack Is On Sale

Costco Chika shared that the viral storage rack is on sale. “If your garage needs a serious glow-up, don’t sleep on the 20-bin Gorilla Storage system now ON SALE! 🙌 With tons of storage space plus room to stack larger items on top, this is the organization upgrade you didn’t know you needed. Grab it while it’s on sale because this deal is way too good to pass up!” they wrote.