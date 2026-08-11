11 Best New Five Below Fall Living Room Finds Under $10

Affordable Five Below finds to refresh your living room for fall.

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Fall decorating doesn’t require a cartful of amber glass, a cinnamon-scented overhaul, or a receipt that makes you question your every life choice. Sometimes, the season arrives in smaller ways: a soft throw tossed over the sofa, a tiny pumpkin on the coffee table, a candle burning while the windows are cracked to that first crisp afternoon.

Five Below’s latest crop leans into exactly that kind of low-stakes decorating. There are playful Halloween accents, cozy textures, warm scents, mirrors, mood lighting, and even a little meditation bowl for anyone whose fall fantasy involves fewer notifications and more quiet. Best of all, every pick here comes in under $10.

1 Halloween Moving Books

For a bookshelf that could use a little October mischief, the Halloween Moving Books add a playful touch without turning the living room into a full-on haunted house. They’re motion activated to move on their own and make spooky sounds. Tuck them among your usual hardcovers or stack them on a side table for an easy seasonal switch-up. These cost $7.

2 Channel Throw 50in x 60in

This channel throw is made for the sofa’s favorite season: blanket weather. Its channel-textured finish—extra fuzzy for fall—brings some visual depth to a chair or couch, while the 50-by-60-inch size is handy for curling up under during a movie. The price is a wallet-friendly $7.

3 Halloween Decorative Pumpkins 6-Pack

Six pumpkins for $3? That’s the kind of decorating math we can get behind. These decorative pumpkins are small enough to scatter across a mantel, shelf, or coffee table, making them an easy way to sprinkle Halloween spirit throughout the living room. This six-pack is just $3.

4 Satya Nag Champa Nirvana Incense Sticks

A living room can change mood faster with scent than almost anything else. These Satya Nag Champa Nirvana Incense Sticks bring a familiar incense ritual to a quiet corner, whether you’re settling in with a book or simply trying to make an everyday Tuesday evening feel a bit more magical. You’ll pay only $2 for the pack.

5 Sweater Weather Scented Candle 10oz

Few things announce fall quite so efficiently as lighting a candle and pretending you have nowhere to be. The 10-ounce Sweater Weather Scented Candle has a colorful foliage design and is tailor-made for those amber-light evenings when the sofa suddenly becomes the best seat in the house. It sells for $7.

6 Mood Lamp

When overhead lighting starts feeling a little too office-like, reach for the Mood Lamp. It’s a compact way to bring softer illumination into a living room, bedroom, reading nook, or anywhere else that could use a glow-up. At $10, this is the priciest pick on the list but worth every penny to set the tone for a cozy evening.

7 Halloween LED Ghost Family Décor

Three little ghosts can do plenty of atmospheric heavy lifting. This illuminated statuette adds a cheerful illuminated Halloween moment to a shelf or tabletop, landing somewhere between spooky and cute. The whole ghostly family comes in at $4.

8 Trendy Tufted Wall Mirror 9.65in x 12in

Small mirrors are sneaky little decorators: they add a reflective surface, break up blank wall space, and can make a compact room feel a touch more open. The Trendy Tufted Wall Mirror brings that idea with a soft, textured frame and a petite footprint. It’s $5.55.

9 Tabletop Mirror

For dressers, shelves, or a quick last-look station, the Tabletop Mirror keeps things simple and compact. It’s the sort of useful little accessory that can move wherever you need it, rather than demanding a permanent address. $7.

10 Mini Meditation Sound Bowl

A Mini Meditation Sound Bowl gives the coffee table or living room quiet corner a decidedly calmer energy. Use it as part of a meditation routine, a small ritual at the end of the day, or simply as an intriguing decorative accent when you want your space to feel a little more serene. It’s available for $4.

11 Fall Icon Scented Candle 7oz

Last but not least, there’s the Fall Icon Scented Candle, a smaller 7-ounce option for anyone who likes to rotate scents as often as the weather changes. Cute and covered in 3D pumpkin accents, you can put it on the coffee table, light it before guests arrive, or save it for those first properly chilly nights. This seasonal candle is $5.