Shop 9 new Dollar Tree kitchen organizers under $1.50, from clip-on fridge baskets to 3-tier spice racks.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you trying to get your kitchen organized? Head on over to Dollar Tree, where you can get some game-changing organizational essentials for just $1.50. From wine and soda holders to drawer organizers and wire bins, the store has many of the same items as The Container Store, Target, and Walmart, but for a fraction of the price. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are the 9 best new Dollar Tree kitchen organizers under $1.50.

1 Wine Bottle Holders

Your wine bottles will be kept safe with the Storage Essentials Shatter-free Wine Bottle Holder, $1.50 each. Shoppers also use them for other items. “Perfect for your wine bottles. I also brought some to hold my tall coffee mugs & water bottles,” one writes. “I bought this item a couple of months ago to start a shelf type wine rack. I love them. Easy to stack, durable material and cute for a clear color product. Holds the standard size wine bottles,” adds another.

2 A Can Organizer

This Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Soda Can Organizer is a shopper favorite for soda or even canned foods. Each one is $1.50. “I bought five of these for my pantry. Canned foods fit perfectly in this, not just for soda. I wish I had purchased more because they are hard to find in stock at stores. If you see these in a Dollar Tree, buy them!” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 An Egg Bin

Essentials Rectangular Plastic Egg Storage Containers are another great fridge solution for $1.50. “I absolutely love these! I put cute sayings on them and sell them. They are my best seller! I need more and cannot find anymore. PLEASE RESTOCK THESE! Not everything is selling great but these do!” a shopper writes.

4 Drawer Organizers

Get your drawers organized with Essentials Plastic Drawer Organizers. “Great size. Sturdy,” writes a happy shopper. Some people even use them for trading cards. “The absolute best trays for sorting Pokémon, Magic, One Piece, or other TCG cards. They’re heavy duty, the grip is the perfect amount of traction without messing up the cards, they’re the perfect size–we have a gazillion of these and use them pretty much every day for card sorting,” one says.

5 Fridge Baskets

The Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket is a great way to add extra storage baskets in your fridge. The plastic bin clips right on and is a great space-saver. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper writes.

6 Wire Baskets

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are so versatile and great for pantry and coffee bar organization. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

7 Fridge Storage Bins

Keep food stored and organized in your fridge with the Clear Rectangular Refrigerator Storage Bin, just$1.50. “This is an excellent storage bin. It can be used in any area of the home, not just the fridge. The bin is clear, so whatever is inside can be easily seen. This makes it easy to know where everything is. I do not think this should be given a poor review because a person could not find it in a store near her. Therefore, ignore that. This bin is good quality, and the price is fantastic,” a shopper writes.

8 Plastic Snack Containers

The Sure Fresh Plastic Snack Containers with Lids, 4-ct. Packs are another shopper favorite. They are made for snacks, but many shoppers use them for other things, like slime. “They were out of the regular 2oz containers these were all they had very sturdy thicker and perfect size,” one writes.

9 A 3-Tier Spice Rack

And, this Clear Plastic 3-Tier Spice Rack is an inexpensive but effective way to organize spices, cups, or anything else. “Brought these to organize my perfumes and Hubby’s Cologne. Amazing. Wish we had gotten more because they are difficult to find. Bring them back!!” writes a shopper.