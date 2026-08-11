7 Best New HomeGoods Fall Bathroom Finds Under $25

Shop 7 new HomeGoods fall bathroom finds under $25, from Morris & Co. bath sets to Halloween hand towels.

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If you are on the hunt for bathroom items, including bath mats, towels, sink accessories, and organizing items, always make HomeGoods the first store you stop at. The discount home store has everything you need to outfit and decorate your bathroom without spending a fortune. I recently shopped at my local HomeGoods store and scored so many amazing bathroom items, all well under traditional retail prices. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods fall bathroom finds under $20.

1 A Matching 3-Piece Bath Set

I am obsessed with the entire Morris & Co. collection, especially in the bathroom aisle. In addition to à la carte items, including trash cans, trays, and towels, I spotted this matching 3-piece set. It comes with two cups, which can be used for hairbrushes, toothbrushes, or makeup brushes, and a gorgeous tray to put them on. It costs just $24.99.

2 Under the Sink Organizers

There are a number of under-the-sink organizational items at the store. I found this 2-drawer shelving unit for just $24.99. It is perfect for storing and organizing everything from razors and soaps to cosmetics. There are other styles to choose from.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 So Many Soap and Lotion Pump Bottles

One easy way to elevate and streamline your bathroom is by investing in a matching set of soap dishes, soap and lotion dispensers, and sink accessories. This ultra-preppy white dispenser with a black bow on it was only $9.99 and eliminates the need to keep plastic, mismatched soap bottles.

I also spotted a few wood stools, great for the shower or under the toilet. The simpler version on the right was made out of wood and priced at just $9.99, while the one on the left costs $24.99.

5 Toilet Paper Baskets

I never know where to keep extra toilet paper in the bathroom. If you want to invest in a storage spot that looks chic, choose from one of the many woven-style toilet paper holders. They are usually priced around $14.99.

6 Halloween Towels

Give your bathroom a spooky touch by adding a few Halloween hand towels. I loved this set with a ghost and pumpkin motif. It comes with two fluffy towels and costs just $14.99.

7 And, This Pretty Tray Set

These matching tray sets aren’t just pretty, but they also offer a place to keep accessories, including jewelry, from disappearing. The blue and white floral design on the ceramic set is so gorgeous, and the price? Just $14.99. Get all these items and more at your local HomeGoods. Merchandise varies by location.