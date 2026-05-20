Shop 11 HomeGoods Pottery Barn dupes, from chic striped quilts to patio lounge sets.

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If you haven’t already learned, HomeGoods is basically the place to shop for Pottery Barn, West Elm, Restoration Hardware, Ballard Designs, and Serena & Lily for less. The home discount store carries so many items that look strikingly similar to name-brand and designer home decor, furnishings, and accessories, but cost a fraction of the price. However, you have to hunt and sometimes hit a few locations to find what you are looking for. I made a trip to my local store this week and scored so many Pottery Barn-looking items. Here are 11 HomeGoods finds that look straight out of Pottery Barn.

1 A Natural Fiber Framed Mirror

This rattan-weave-looking mirror gives that beachy vibe that Pottery Barn’s summer collection is famous for. The mirror aisles are always one of my go-to spots, because there are so many high-quality options in every aesthetic for super affordable prices.

2 Neutral Window Panels

Pottery Barn carries gorgeous window treatments. Most of the interior designers I know recommend the expensive curtains, sold per panel and usually well over $100 each. If that is out of your budget, HomeGoods carries many similar textiles for much less. They are generally sold in pairs. I recommend sticking to solids or neutral patterns.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 This Striped Quilt Set

The bedding section has been restocked with a wide range of summer styles. This year, the Tommy Bahama collection is really doing it for me. This quilt set is very Pottery Barn, with simple, classic, solid stripes. The weight is also perfect for warm, summer nights.

4 Gorgeous Placemat Sets

Pottery Barn always has gorgeous summer table linens. This set of placemats with blue sheels definitely has the same natural but statement-making feel as PB, but the set of four is just $14.99. Trust me, people will ask where you got them.

5 Outdoor Lounge Sets

Pottery Barn drops the most gorgeous patio collections every summer, but they are costly. If you aren’t on a big budget but need a lounge set for your patio, pool area, porch, or yard, head to HomeGoods. This gorgeous wood 4-piece set with cushions from Martha Stewart is a fraction of the price.

6 Neutral Lamps

Fun fact: A lot of name-brands outsource their lamps to third-party companies. This is why I try to avoid buying lighting fixtures from any home brands, opting instead for discount stores or companies specializing in them, like Rejuvenation. Also, there are so many chic designer options at HomeGoods for next-to-nothing.

7 Lots of Melamine Dishes

There was an entire aisle of melamine dishes at my store, and many of them looked exactly like the ones I saw at Pottery Barn. These are essential for outdoor dining in the summer, as you don’t have to worry about shattering glass. I love this blue-and-white wavy pattern.

8 Coastal Inspired Art

If you are striving for that Pottery Barn coastal chic summer look, head to the art aisle at HomeGoods. My daughter picked up a few framed shell and coral pieces for the bedroom we are designing for her. They all look very upscale and expensive but didn’t cost much.

9 Seat Cushions

Give your dining chairs a Pottery Barn makeover by investing in some new seat cushions. This pattern from Brooks Brothers was so classic and preppy, like the old school Pottery Barn look.

10 Wool Area Rugs

There are tons of affordable rugs at HomeGoods, but here is my recommendation. If you want your floors to look bougie and expensive, avoid synthetic fabrics and buy all-wool or natural-fiber rugs, like jute, instead. They look almost identical to Pottery Barn, but honestly, they cost a fraction of what you would pay.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Polywood Adirondack Chairs

Adirondack chairs never go out of style. You can pay top dollar at Pottery Barn or buy Polywood chairs at HomeGoods for hundreds less. I saw this set of two and a table at my store, which was a serious score for $299.99.