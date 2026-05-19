11 Best New Five Below Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop the best new Five Below summer finds, from a motorized duck tube to an inflatable projector screen.

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Last weekend, my family threw a birthday party for my now eight-year-old daughter at the park. It was a perfect day, with pristine weather and blue skies, and the kids had a blast. What made the party great, not good, was a quick trip to Five Below. For under $45, we got all the outdoor fun needed to entertain 18 second-graders for three hours without anyone losing steam: a light-up beanbag toss game, a giant inflatable bowling set, bubbles, water features, and more.

But because there’s more to summer and I know I’ll be back, this list also includes what I plan to grab before the school break begins: an inflatable couch pool, projector screen, and mesh hammock lounger, among other things. If you’re looking to upgrade your own summer fun, consider your list solved. These are the 11 best new Five Below finds flying off shelves for summer.

1 Inflatable Couch Pool

This inflatable couch pool prioritizes actual comfort—back support, armrests, and a small wading pool to keep your feet cool while you lounge. Kids will find it spacious, and will love the dual function of play space and seating in one. At $30, it’s one of the best value pool finds on this list, perfect for any backyard.

2 Light-Up Bean Bag Toss Game

If you love playing cornhole, this bean bag toss set is the backyard game to get. It works for every age group at every gathering, and a light-up version extends play well past sunset. This light-up bean bag toss game is $5—the kind of find that belongs in every outdoor game rotation from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

3 Inflatable Projector Screen

Backyard movie nights are what summer is all about. But you’re going to need two things: a projector and something to project onto. This inflatable projector screen handles the screen side, inflates quickly, sets up outdoors, and packs flat for storage when the night ends. At $25, the whole setup becomes very accessible.

4 Super Sized Duck Party Pool

A giant inflatable duck pool is the summer entertainer that doubles as a yard centerpiece—fill it with water for kids to take a dip or use it as an oversized cooler for drinks. This super-sized duck party pool is $25 and is everything you need to set the tone for summer fun.

5 Printed Outdoor Cushion

A printed outdoor cushion at $7 is the patio upgrade that takes the least effort and delivers the most visible result. This one comes in assorted prints and is the right size for a standard outdoor chair—a quick, affordable way to refresh a porch or deck for the season.

6 Inflatable Cooler

An inflatable cooler fills with ice and keeps drinks cold poolside or in a backyard without the weight and bulk of a hard-sided cooler. Take it to the beach without adding bulk to your bag, or pack it for an overnight camping trip. Whatever you do with it, you’ll be thrilled to pay just $5.

7 Novelty Silicone Ice Mold

Novelty ice molds are a $2 upgrade that makes every summer drink more fun—whether it’s a backyard BBQ, a pool party, or a Tuesday afternoon lemonade. This novelty silicone ice mold comes in assorted shapes and is reusable all season. At $2 it’s the lowest commitment, highest payoff purchase on this list.

8 Citronella-Infused Incense Coils—10 Pack

Citronella incense coils burn slowly and release a mosquito-deterring fragrance in a wider radius than a standard candle—a more effective and more atmospheric outdoor solution than a spray. This 10-pack of citronella-infused incense coils is $3—enough to cover several outdoor evenings through the summer.

9 Sand Castle Bucket—71 oz

A 71-oz sand castle bucket is big enough for serious beach architecture—not the token small pail, but a real volume of sand per scoop. This one is just $1 and the kind of beach bag essential that’s worth having multiples of so kids don’t have to take turns. Best value on the list, full stop. Cue the core childhood memories.

10 Inflatable Giant Bowling Set

Bowling is the backyard game that works on grass, a driveway, or a pool deck—set up the pins, step back, and let the competition begin. This inflatable giant bowling set is a summer entertaining find that works for all ages and requires no assembly beyond inflating the pins. It’s $10.

11 Mesh Hammock Lounger Party Float

Mesh pool floats keep you partially submerged and cooler than solid floats—the water flows through the mesh, which makes them the float of choice on the hottest days. This mesh hammock lounger party float is $5 and delivers full-body water cooling while you stay horizontal. Get one or several before they’re gone.