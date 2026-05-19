Shop 11 Walmart summer outfits that look designer for less, from matching sets to sneakers.

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If you aren’t shopping at Walmart this season, you aren’t only losing money, you are missing out on some fabulous fashions. I can’t believe the spring and summer collections hitting the store right now, which pretty much every influencer I follow is also obsessed with. From beaded sandals and name-brand dupe sneakers to chic summer dresses and two-piece sets perfect for every occasion, you are going to want to get your shopping cart ready. Here are the 11 best Walmart summer outfits that look name-brand for less.

1 There Are So Many Cute Styles

There are so many chic new clothing items. “This week’s Walmart new arrivals,” Rachel Timmerman wrote. “Walmart new arrivals are absolutely showing OFF this week 👏🏻 From the cutest embroidered dresses and smocked midi moments to Americana golf pieces, crochet tops, eyelet details, jelly flats, matching sets + the prettiest summer-ready separates… I seriously can’t stop talking about these finds!!”

2 There Are Lots of Patriotic Finds

Liz Fenwick DIY shared about her patriotic clothing finds. “Walmart’s new arrivals that are actually worth it! So many good finds that I’ll be wearing on repeat,” she captioned a post. “The cutest outfits,” a follower commented about the summer fashions, perfect for holiday weekends.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Bougie Sweatsuits

The Sister Studio shared some bougie-looking sweatsuits. “These new arrivals are giving ‘wait… this is Walmart?!’🤯 Cute, affordable, and easy to wear! The quality/details on these are genuinely so impressive!👏🏼 Nice casual options, comfy activewear that looks expensive and denim that is 10/10!” she wrote.

4 Miu Miu Dupe Shoes

Walmart Bargains shared a bunch of cute tennis shoes. “Walmart just dropped the cutest NEW sneakers! Which color do you want/need?”they asked in a post, showing off a bunch of different colors and styles. “Ohhh I need them all,” a follower commented.

5 So Many Sweatpants Alternatives

Better with Chardonnay shared about some cute styles. “A little tip… (because I get asked frequently on how to find your style or how I know what to put together to make cute outfits) STOP WEARING SWEATPANTS! I know that sounds harsh, but I truly found how versatile my closet was and how more put together I looked once I stopped leaning on sweats & leggings. (Is there a time and place for them, duhhh 100%) I love my sweats and leggings…..BUT, the first piece of advice I would give to anyone looking to discover their personal style is to swap them for a nice linen short, linen pants, a fun harem pant or a skirt….its 2026…they make comfortable clothes that aren’t sweatpants and leggings mmmkay!!! Love ya bye!” she wrote.

6 Church Clothes

Sweet Fringe Benefits shared so many church looks. “A quick Walmart unboxing and try-on. Watch til the end to find out what I’m recommending!” she wrote. “First day back. Got my run in, stocked the fridge with food, went to a graduation party and tried on about 20 outfits. No joke. Tonight going to a church devotional. Really hoping I stay awake. Dougie and I have been married always 39 years. And we knew we want we our lives to involve church, church service and covenants. So even when it isn’t convenient, we go. Together. Our common spiritual goals is a #sweetfringebenefit that’s always served us well. Pretty sure God will understand if I doze off a bit tonight. ”

7 A Tailored Jacket

Bengela Holmes found the most refined and sophisticated jacket that looks tailored and name-brand. “This Walmart jacket is doing it for me! It comes in a denim version too. They are both linked in my LTK in bio. So good!” she captioned the post.

8 The Cutest 2-Piece Sets

There are tons of preppy sets. “Let’s get into these two piece sets from Walmart 🥰 Perfect for Memorial Day weekend or summer pieces in general. Please note that their striped tops have a tie up version as well as a non tie up version- the one that’s tagged is the tie up version,” Beauty Like Me shares. “I’m 5’8 225 pounds for sizing reference.”

9 Sandals Under $25

Momming This Shiz shared about the new sandals. “Summer shoes are CALLING ☀️👡 and @walmart understood the assignment 🙌 Most styles are under $25 (yes really) and there are SO many good ones to choose from,” they wrote. “From everyday slides to cute sandals you can dress up or down — you’re about to live in these all season.”

10 And, the Cutest Athletic Sneakers

Influencers are also sharing about the viral sneakers that come in a bunch of colors, which are available for a lot less than New Balance. Each pair is just $25, and shoppers maintain they are super comfortable and so chic.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 And, More Red, White, and Blue

And, there are even more chic patriotic clothing options as shared by Who What Wear. “@walmart 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pieces are off the charts!! Comment the word WALMART and I’ll send them your way! These are all completely stocked when I posted so please don’t come at me,” they wrote.