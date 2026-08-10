Shop 11 new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $3, from fall sipper cups to clip-on fridge bins.

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Are you hunting for items to make prepping, cooking, and eating food easier, but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Head over to Dollar Tree, where you can get almost anything you need for under $3. From plate chargers and snack plates to seasonal sipper cups and basting brushes, the store has it all. And, currently, many of them can help get your kitchen feeling fall-themed. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $3.

1 Fall Sipper Cups

Dollar Tree is getting in so many adorable items for fall. I love this fall-themed cup, decorated with pumpkins, foxes, bears, and more. It comes with a domed lid and a straw, conveniently designed for seasonal drinks topped with whipped cream. This fall-themed dome cup with straw comes in assorted designs, and each is only $1.50.

2 Gold Chargers

Dollar Tree charger plates, like this gold metallic plastic charger plate, are lightweight and elevate your place setting instantly. Each is just $1.50. “I love these charger plates. I bought them about six months ago, and they add a very elegant look to the dining table!!” a shopper writes.

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3 Divided Snack Plates

This harvest-themed compartment tray is perfect for kids who enjoy snacking or adult entertaining. It comes in a few harvest-themed designs and colors, and keeps snacks, condiments, and party bites organized on a table without requiring separate bowls for each item.

4 A Clip-On Fridge Bin

Add extra storage space in your fridge with the Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket, just $1.50. The plastic bin clips right on and is a great space-saver. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper writes.

5 Gorgeous Fall Placemats

Dollar Tree has a lot of basic placemats, but also bougie seasonal placemats, like this new fall collection. The metallic placemats come in assorted designs, including a pumpkin and maple leaf, so you can pick up enough for a full table and change the whole dining room with one grocery run.

6 Harvest Platters

This harvest-themed plastic oval platter is perfect for fall entertaining. Use it to serve everything from appetizers to desserts to a cheese spread. It comes in assorted designs, each a different take on leaves and cornucopias, and is the fall hosting essential that makes cleanup as easy as a quick rinse.

7 Plastic Basters

Everyone needs a basting brush for glazing meats or brushing butter onto bread. This McCormick silicone basting brush is heat-resistant, easy to clean, and honestly, cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else at just $1.25.

8 Fall Soap Dispensers

Decorate your sink with the harvest-themed hand soap dispenser, which comes in assorted designs and makes the sink area look like fall arrived on purpose. Choose between acorns, apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and a pumpkin spice latte design that’s anything but basic.

9 Soda Can Holders

This Storage Essentials Clear Acrylic Soda Can Organizer is popular for keeping soda or even canned foods organized. Each one is $1.50, and shoppers order them in bulk. “I bought five of these for my pantry. Canned foods fit perfectly in this, not just for soda. I wish I had purchased more because they are hard to find in stock at stores. If you see these in a Dollar Tree, buy them!” a shopper says.

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10 A Harvest-Themed Snack Plate for Kids

This harvest-themed kids’ snack plate is another new fall item perfect for your kitchen. It comes in assorted designs and is the most practical find on this list for households with small people who care that what their food is served on is cute.

11 And, Wire Bins for Organizing

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are super popular for organizing kitchens. Both are $1.50 and serve so many functions, including coffee bar organization. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.