11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree arrivals, from Drunk Elephant skincare dupes to chic art prints.

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Have you been to Dollar Tree this week? The dollar store is filling up with so many fun finds, ranging from cosmetics and body care to cleaning and organizing must-haves, decor, and even clothing. I can’t believe some of the items they have right now, or the ultra-low prices they are being offered at. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 new arrivals from Dollar Tree hitting stores this week.

1 Organizing Essentials

Dollar Tree Queen shared about organizing essentials. “New Storage Essentials fine at Dollar Tree,” she wrote. “The garment bags are great for dance outfits. Used one per each outfit for my daughter. The storage cubes are perfect to store my family’s sheets and I mark who belongs to whom and the pop up bins are perfect for hand towels and wash cloth storage,” agreed a shopper.

2 The New Cherry On Top Cosmetics Line

Dollar Tree Dollie tested out the Ioni Cosmetics Cherry on Top products, which just landed in stores. “CHERRY ON TOP MAKEUP! 🍒❤️ Here is a makeup look testing out the @ionicosmetics_ Cherry On Top Collection! Had so much fun using these products!! 😍🥰 let me know which is your favorite?!” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many New Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared lots of new dupes, ranging from Sol de Janeiro lip balm to Drunk Elephant skincare. “DOLLAR TREE NEW FINDS! 💚🤯 some of my latest @dollartree beauty finds i’m obsessed with! what is on your wishlist this week?” she wrote.

4 View this post on Instagram The Whole Black and White Kitchen Collection/slidetitle] Lots of influencers are sharing about the new Moroccan-feeling kitchen collection. “VIRAL KITCHEN FIND!! 🖤👀 These gorgeous moroccan inspired black and white kitchen plates from @dollartree are BACK and even have a price DECREASE down to $1.00!!!! 😱 these look SO high end! it’s gonna be a yes from me! who is purchasing a set?!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared. [slidetitle num="5"]The New “Plus” Aisle

Dollar Tree isn’t limiting itself price-wise. “DOLLAR TREE.. PLUS?! 💚🌳➕ What even is @dollartree Plus aisle?! this is a special section inside dollar tree with items $3 and up, sometimes even going as high as $20! What do you like to shop for in the plus aisle?!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

6 Clothes for $1

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about some new clothing finds. “$1 CLOTHES AT DT?! 🌳😱 Wow!! amazing find at @dollartree today !! How adorable are these little sleep shorts and boxers?! Which one would you buy,” she captioned the post.

7 Fine Art Prints

Liz Fenwick found some gorgeous botanical art in the aisles of her local Dollar Tree. “This Dollar Tree find shocked me 😳 These gallery art prints are only $1.50 and you get a set of three! Such a cute and affordable decor find!” she captioned the post. There are also birds, which lots of shoppers picked up.

8 Colorful Checkered Food Storage Containers

Liz Fenwick also grabbed new storage containers that come in the preppiest patterns and colors. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 These checkered food storage containers are so cute and come in 4 colors!” she wrote. “These are sooo cute,” a shopper wrote.

9 Striped Tumblers

Why pay for Stanley or Owala tumblers when Dollar Tree has adorable ones for just over $1? “This Dollar Tree find is going VIRAL! 🤩 These striped tumblers are so cute and just $1.50! Which color would you grab?” Liz Fenwick shared.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Scalloped Basket That Look Pottery Barn Kids

Liz Fenwick shared a bunch of “knock-offs,” including the viral scalloped baskets, which look like Pottery Barn Kids. “Have you tried any of these yet? 🤍 I can’t believe how similar these Dollar Tree finds are to high-end faves… and they’re so affordable!” she wrote.

11 Glass Containers for Pantry Storage

Liz Fenwick also shared about some gorgeous, large glass pantry containers. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 Large glass pantry organization that looks so high-end 🙌 have you spotted these yet?” she wrote. “I can use one of these for yarn scraps and make a yarn time capsule!” a follower commented.