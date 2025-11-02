7 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree’s newest kitchen lineup includes elegant glassware, organizers, and handy cooking tools.

You are missing out if you aren’t shopping at Dollar Tree for all your kitchen items. The discount store offers so many great products for less, ranging from glassware and kitchen towers to organization essentials. This week, there are lots of new arrivals, and the best thing is, they are all under $1.50. Here are the best Dollar Tree kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The “Perfect” Wine Glass

With the holidays rapidly approaching, make sure you have enough drinkware. These Long Stem Wine Glass For Home And Commercial Use are only $1.50 each and a favorite of Dollar Tree shoppers. They just came back in stock, so buy them now. “Perfect wine glass. Your 8oz wine looks small in this big glass,” one writes.

2 These Little Jars for Herbs or Food

This Square Glass Jar With Clasp Lid, $1.50, can store pickles, snacks, baking essentials, and other foods. It comes with a lid and a metal clasp for closure. “I love these jars and you cant beat the price. Will always buy again,” one shopper writes. “These are absolutely the very best jars to store my dried herbs in. I grow many medicinal herbs in my gardens and love that these air tight jars hold up to 20 ounces of each herb!” adds another.

3 Glass Bottles for Oil and Vinegar

These Glass Bottles For Storing Oil And Vinegar are beautiful and feature a rubber stopper, keeping your contents free from contaminants like insects, dust, and moisture. There are three glass bottle designs and each can be labeled. “Used these for crafting- great price good quality they came out great and look amazing!” writes a shopper. “I bought this many months ago. Probably closer to a year ago. This works great! I love that the lid comes apart for easy washing, too. I will say, the dust cap portion did break and I ended up losing it, but otherwise I’m glad I purchased it. I bought the clear bottle for homemade vanilla syrup for my coffee in the mornings. It’s much cheaper than buying it. I came to the website just to see about how many would come in a box so I can make many other syrups, but it looks like it’s unavailable and now I’m wishing I would have just bought more when I originally got the one I have,” another says.

4 Milk for Santa

There are so many amazing seasonal finds at Aldi right now, including some stuff for your kitchen. I love these Milk for Santa glasses, which can offer up milk for Saint Nick on Christmas morning or enjoy drinks at home through the holiday season. Get the festive glassware for $1.50 each.

5 All the Charger Plates

Another must-buy item at Dollar Tree? Chargers. Shoppers keep returning for more. These Clear Charger Plates with Gold Rim, are 13 inches and just $1.50 each. They are so elegant that people use them for weddings. “Perfect charger plates for my wedding, beautiful and affordable. Shipped to store and picked up. Purchased 120 charger plates. Definitely recommend,” writes a shopper.

6 Holiday Kitchen Towels

Shoppers also swear by Dollar Tree’s affordable kitchen towels. The Red and Green Plaid Kitchen Towel is perfect for the holiday season. They come in a variety of patterns, each just $1.50.

7 The “Best” Kitchen Scissors

I’m not sure what happens to all my kitchen scissors but they always seem to disappear. I will buy a few of these McCormick Multi-Functional Kitchen Scissors, $1.25 each. “THE BEST SCISSORS. I discovered these scissors a few years ago at Dollar Tree, and I am still blown away. I keep a pair in my kitchen, a pair in my home office, and a pair at my business office. Somehow, they keep disappearing from my desk. (-: So now I purchase 4 pairs and gift them to new co-workers so they can keep 2 pairs at work and take 2 pairs home. They make the best gift!” writes a shopper.