11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Under $20 Right Now

Affordable Cracker Barrel home decor, kitchen finds, and seasonal accents under $20.

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Redecorating on a budget? Don’t overlook Cracker Barrel‘s Old Country Store. Its aisles are brimming with kitchen decor and tablescape essentials, bedding linens, and beauty finds. From candles and goat milk soaps, to jewelry trays and unique salt and pepper shakers, here are the best Cracker Barrel store finds going for less than $20 right now.

1 Garden Candle

Fill your home with the fresh scent of a summer meadow with the Garden Candle (on sale for $13). It blends notes of meadow grass, pansy, sweet pea, lavender, crocus, green hyacinth, and primrose for a botanical-inspired aroma.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Selling Fast.

2 Sunset Bliss Goat Milk Bar Soap

Restock your kitchen or bathroom with the Sunset Bliss Goat Milk Bar Soap ($7). Each bar is hand-cut to give it a rustic homestead look, while the nourishing goat milk formula leaves hands feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.

3 Green Gingham Decorative Pillow Sham

One of my favorite budget-friendly redecorating hacks is swapping out pillow shams instead of buying new throw pillows. They’re cheaper, take up less storage space, and are typically much easier to clean, making it easy to refresh your space throughout the year. Try it out for yourself with the Green Gingham Decorative Pillow Sham ($16).

4 Flamingo Towel Clips

Stop chasing your towel down the beach and fasten it to your chair using these nifty Flamingo Towel Clips ($10 for two). They can also be used for air drying your towel at home or even as bag chip clips.

5 Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder

Keep your kitchen sponge neatly tucked away with this quirky Stoneware Frog Scrubby Holder (on sale for $7). It adds a touch of whimsy to your sink area and it might even make chore time a little more fun for kids.

6 Iridescent Shell Plate

This Iridescent Shell Plate ($13) brings a touch of coastal charm to any space. It would look beautiful in a beach house, or you can use it as a catchall for jewelry on a vanity, nightstand, or bathroom counter.

7 Black Metal Candlestick

Crafted from durable cast iron, this sleek Black Metal Candlestick ($15) is a decorative addition to mantles, bookshelves, or tablescapes, whether or not you choose to style it with a taper candle. The matte finish complements industrial and modern farmhouse aesthetics.

8 Strawberry Vine Taper Set

Now that you’ve picked out a new pair of candlesticks, complete the look with this Strawberry Vine Taper Set ($8). Their berry print is very on-trend for summer.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End.

9 Green & White Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Dress up your breakfast nook with this cute Green & White Salt and Pepper Shaker Set (on sale for $6). Their compact size won’t take up much table space, while the delicate floral pattern offers a softer, more decorative alternative to a traditional black-and-white set.

10 Blueberry Bag Charm

Bag charms took off last summer, with designers like Coach and Louis Vuitton getting in on the trend. Customize your purse with this summery Blueberry Bag Charm ($10).

11 Measurements Spoon Rest

Keep your counters mess-free and a helpful cheat sheet within reach with this Measurements Spoon Rest ($8). The durable stoneware is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.