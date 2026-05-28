11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds Under $20

The best kitchen accessories, mugs, and more at Cracker Barrel for under $20.

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Cracker Barrel’s retail store has always had its own gravitational pull. Try as you might to just eat the darn biscuits, you’re liable to walk out with new salt shakers, a novelty mug, and something decorative you didn’t know you needed until it was already in your hands. The shopping experience is half the fun—quaint, charming, and fulfilling your country-life fantasies. Best of all, $20 goes a long way at Cracker Barrel right now: You’ll find coastal-themed kitchen accessories and a Lodge skillet, all costing less than your last takeout order.

1 Stacked Books Salt and Pepper Set

For anyone whose kitchen doubles as a shrine to their reading habit, this stacked books salt and pepper set is a small, satisfying detail. The shakers are designed to look like a miniature stack of hardcovers, which makes them genuinely charming on a dining table or tucked into a kitchen shelf between actual books. It’s $9.99 for the set.

2 Yellowstone Ceramic Camper 20 Oz. Mug

Twenty ounces is the correct size for a morning coffee—just ask the Gilmore Girls—and this Yellowstone ceramic camper mug delivers that capacity in a campfire-inspired shape that Yellowstone fans will immediately recognize. A functional piece of merchandise that doesn’t feel like merchandise, it’s a solid, generously sized mug with good park energy. It’s $9.99.

3 Mom Embossed Mug

Simple, direct, and genuinely useful as a gift, the Mom Embossed Mug skips the cutesy slogans in favor of clean embossed lettering and a pretty color scheme. With one for everyone in the family (mom, dad, the grandparents) it’ll actually get used every morning rather than displayed once and retired to a cabinet. It’s $9.99.

4 Shell Mini Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Sold individually but clearly designed to live together, the shell mini salt shaker and pearl mini pepper shaker are a coastal tabletop moment at an absurdly low price point. The compact size makes them easy to tuck into a beach house tablescape or use as a subtle nod to the ocean in an otherwise neutral kitchen. They’re $1.49 each.

5 Cow Creamer Pitcher

Farmhouse kitchenware tends to go one of two ways: charming or cloying. This white ceramic cow creamer pitcher lands firmly in charming territory, with a classic shape that works on a coffee bar, a breakfast table, or displayed on an open shelf. Pour cream from the spout, store it in the fridge, repeat—it’s genuinely functional and just whimsical enough to make people smile. It’s $12.99.

6 Small Iridescent Shell Plate

The iridescent finish on this small shell-shaped plate catches light differently depending on the angle, which makes it far more interesting on a table than a standard decorative dish. Use it as a jewelry tray, a catch-all on an entryway console, or an appetizer plate for something that deserves a little drama. It’s $12.99.

7 Mushroom Measuring Spoons

Measuring spoons are a kitchen staple that more people should really make interesting—which is exactly why these mushroom measuring spoons stand out. Each spoon is shaped like a mushroom cap, making the set decorative enough to hang or display when not in use. Cottagecore kitchen unlocked, for just $8.24.

8 Treat Jar

A good treat jar is a permanent fixture, not a seasonal decoration. This Cracker Barrel treat jar has a simple, sturdy appeal that fits on any counter, to your dog’s (or children’s) delight. Fill it with pet treats, wrapped candies, or baked goods—it holds up to all three scenarios with equal dignity. It’s $8.

9 Nordic Ware Better Batter Bowl

Nordic Ware has been making reliable bakeware since 1946, so finding their Better Batter Bowl at Cracker Barrel for under $15 is a genuine score. The pour spout and handle make mixing and transferring batter significantly less messy than a standard bowl, which is a small upgrade that anyone who bakes regularly will immediately appreciate. It’s $14.99.

10 Lodge Little 3.5″ Mini Skillet

This Lodge cast iron 3.5″ mini skillet is a particularly fun one to own. Perfect for frying a single egg, making a one-serving brownie, or serving individual dips straight from stovetop to table, it’s the kind of piece that gets used far more often than you’d expect from something so small. It’s $12.99.

11 2-Pack Resin Bangle Bracelets

Cracker Barrel’s jewelry section doesn’t get enough credit. These resin bangle bracelets come as a two-pack with a colorful, summer-ready look that pairs well with linen, denim, or anything else already living in your warm-weather rotation. Stack them with gold bangles or wear them solo—either way, $20 for two is hard to argue with. They’re $19.99 for the pair.