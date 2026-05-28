Shop 11 T.J. Maxx home decor finds, from Serena & Lily furniture dupes to chic area rugs.

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If you aren’t decorating your home in T.J. Maxx decor, you are truly missing out. The discount store, which sells everything from Sephora finds for less to Gucci bags, has become a core resource for interior designers and decorators trying to bougie up homes on a budget. Personally, I have found so many amazing items for my house at the store and on the website, always at a fraction of the price I would have paid for identical or very similar items at other retailers. What should you grab for your home this week? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx home decor finds that look designer for less.

1 A Designer Outdoor Throw Pillow

This SUMMER CLASSICS 20×20 Luxury Outdoor Dahlia Double Flange Pillow is pricier than most discount-store throw pillows I usually feature. However, I couldn’t not mention it, because it is a designer find for less. The brand, favored by the best interior designers, is $149.99 at T.J. but sells for about double at the store, where it must be custom-ordered.

2 A Serena & Lily Looking Side Table

This LILLIAN AUGUST 27x15x24 in Two Drawer Swoop Linen Side Table is a near-perfect dupe of a Serena & Lily piece. The main difference? The price. This version is just $199.99, while the bougie designer one will set you back hundreds more.

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3 A Gingham Comforter Set

There are endless bedding-in-a-bag options at T.J., but not all of them look or feel high-end. This BOUNDARY Gingham Comforter Set starts at $69.99 and looks like Pottery Barn for less. Each set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams.

4 A Scalloped Storage Bench

This LILLIAN AUGUST 54x18x18 Scalloped Base Storage Bench, $229.99, is another great Serena & Lily alternative. You will pay at least $1,000 for a similar version from the designer’s website. I love that this one offers a place to sit plus storage.

5 LED Picture Lights

One of the easiest ways to give your home an interior designer makeover on a budget is to swap out and add new lighting fixtures. I love this ENCHANTE 12×19.5 Rechargeable LED Picture Light, $49.99. It can be hung over your favorite artwork, drawing attention to it.

6 A Coastal Cool Bathmat

I love the whole coastal aesthetic, which is wildly popular this year. This MADISON 20×34 Cotton Striped Tufted Bath Mat, $16.99, will infuse your bathroom with the perfect shade of blue and white stripes.

7 A Gorgeous Rug

When shopping at any discount store, I always recommend sticking to natural fibers, including wool and jute. They tend to look more expensive and high-quality than anything synthetic. This MORRIS & CO.8×10 Wool Mallow Hand Tufted Area Rug, $349.99, looks like it could cost over $1,000 at a fancy rug store.

8 A Rattan Ottoman

Serena & Lily or T.J. Maxx? It’s almost impossible to tell unless you look at its shockingly low price. The TAHARI 26x19x17 Azura Rattan Ottoman With Cushioned Top is just $129.99 and will look perfect at the end of your bed, as a living room ottoman, or as an accent piece anywhere in the home.

9 A Coastal Blanket

PiuBelle is one of my go-to bedding brands for high-quality textiles that look like a designer brand. The quality is top-notch and just as amazing as that of higher-end brands, for a fraction of the price. This seafoam-colored Textured Coverlet is perfect for the summer months, thanks to its breathable fabric and beachy vibes. It starts at $50.

10 Washable Throw Rugs

Washable rugs are great for the kitchen, as you can toss them in the wash. There are some great options at the store and on the website right now, including the SANDERSON 2pk Washable Anthos Floral Print Rugs. The set comes with two matching rugs for $39.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Beautiful Faux Flowers

Fake flowers are looking more real every year. This stunning WINWARD SILKS 10.5in Hyacinth In Square Glass is one of the bougier-looking options at the store. Get it for $89.99 or pay about the same for an arrangement at your local florist.