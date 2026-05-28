Shop 11 Walmart summer clothing finds, from Free People-style dresses to cute sandals.

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If you aren’t shopping for clothes at Walmart in 2026, are you even shopping? The discount superstore, once a best-kept secret for designer-looking clothes at a lower price, is now a staple in the closets of even the most popular fashion girlies on social media. And, this season, the store is literally on fire. There are so many amazing dresses, skirts, shorts, shoes, and outfits that cost a fraction of what you would pay at other retailers. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are 11 Walmart summer clothing finds shoppers say are total steals.

1 New Summer Dresses

One Life and Style shared about adorable summer dresses. “Starting this week’s Walmart unboxing with some cute summer dresses ☀️ From easy mini dresses to chic midi styles (plus one activewear midi dress), this haul has a little bit of everything. Which one would you wear first?” she captioned the post.

2 This Colorful Striped Sweater

Dawn Meyer shared her top picks, including a colorful striped sweater. “Walmart Fashion has seriously elevated its game lately. I have been finding chic, trend-forward pieces that look designer inspired without the designer pricing. From effortless basics to statement pieces, these are the kind of finds that make getting dressed feel easy while still looking polished and put together,” she said.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 White Balloon Pants

Holly Reyna shared about a flattering pair of white pants and other amazing finds. “This is hands down one of my FAVORITE hauls I’ve ever shared on Instagram! I literally kept falling more and more in love with every single @Walmart piece I tried on!” she captioned the post.

4 Lots of Items That Give Free People

If you love Free People but not the price, run to Walmart for bohemian-looking dresses, tops, pants, and more. “WALMART FASHION IS SOOO GOOD RN!!! freaking out over these finds, all very free people vibes! so impressed!” writes Drab to Dreamy, showing off her haul.

5 Going Out Outfits

What Smita Found showcased a bunch of going-out outfits. “Proof you do not need to spend a fortune to look put together 🤍 Walmart has been quietly killing it lately and these pieces are too good not to share. Which look is your fav??” she captioned the post of dresses and ensembles.

6 A Farm Rio Looking Romper

Amber Nicole Fashion shared her top picks for summer outfits, including an adorable, floral-patterned romper that looks like a much more expensive Farm Rio style. “So many cute items right now at @walmart for Summer! I was loving everything I tried on,” she wrote.

7 Cute Summer Shoes

Kayla Kerr scored so many adorable footwear finds, ranging from gladiator-style rope sandals to chic sneakers and eyelet espadrille flats. “I want to share my latest Walmart shoe finds because they are honestly so good,” she says. “These are seriously so cute,” she exclaims as she tries on the espadrilles.

8 Lots of Belly Baring Looks

Do you dare to bare your abs? Emily Harris King is all about crop tops this summer, especially the fashion finds she scored at Walmart. “Is this really from Walmart?” she asked in the video of her many looks. “Yes — the answer is yes. Walmart clothing is amazing right now,” she added in the caption.

9 Under $30 Outfits

Mrs. Casual shared a video of under $30 scores. “Under $30 and honestly… Walmart is doing it again 👌🏻🤍 So many good finds in this haul — easy summer pieces, cute sets, everyday staples and everything looks way more expensive than the price tag! If you’re looking for comfy but put together pieces for summer, don’t skip this one,” she wrote.

10 Sensational Spring and Summer Dresses

Affordable by Amanda shares about a bunch of “recent spring looks,” that look designer for less. “If you love affordable fashion, Walmart finds, Target style, and trendy outfits on a realistic budget…you’re in the right place my friend! Wearable style. Trendy inspo. Seasonal clothes that won’t break the bank. I got you!” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Spring Finds Under $10 This Week

11 And, the New Reebok Collection

Mrs. Huxtable shared about the new Reebok collection. “Hey Beauties 🩷 Y’all know I couldn’t miss out on these sets 😍 Walmart and Reebok did their big one,” she captioned the post, trying on a bunch of the athleisure looks.