11 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds This Week

New Walmart kitchen finds for hosting, dining, and seasonal home updates.

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Alfresco dining season is here! Whether you’re looking for a dinnerware patio set, hosting essentials for weekend BBQs, or your kitchen could just use a seasonal refresh, Walmart has plenty of fun finds—including must-haves from name brands like Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful, Caraway, and The Pioneer Woman. Here are the 11 best new Walmart kitchen finds shoppers are snapping up this week.

1 3-Cup Food Chopper

You’d be surprised by how much this 3-Cup Food Chopper ($30) can handle. A meal prep staple, it can whip mirepoix for soups, pasta sauces, salad dressings, dips and salsas, nut butters, pie crusts, compound butters, and more. Plus, it comes in five color options to match your kitchen aesthetic.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 60-Minute Wind-Up Kitchen Timer

Let’s go back to the basics with Caraway’s 60-Minute Wind-Up Kitchen Timer ($45). Easy-view side and top displays help you stay on task, while the curved handle makes it simple to adjust settings or turn it off—even with wet or messy hands. Now that’s way easier than having to hack into your phone.

3 6-Piece Ribbed Coupe Glassware Set

If your home is happy hour central, this 6-Piece Ribbed Coupe Glassware Set ($35 is perfect for your next margarita or martini night. The scratch-resistant glasses are also dishwasher safe, making cleanup quick and easy.

4 Salad Bowl Set with Acacia Lid & Utensils

Designed for potlucks and picnics, this Salad Bowl Set with Acacia Lid & Utensils ($17) makes transporting homemade dishes simple and stress-free. The matching servingware is the cherry on top.

5 100% Cotton Floral Dish Towels

Barrymore’s Beautiful brand is known for its stylish kitchen accessories, and these 100% Cotton Floral Dish Towels ($9 for a two-pack) are no exception. The lightweight flour sack weave dries quickly and offers excellent absorbency, making these towels as practical as they are pretty.

6 Ainsley 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set

The Pioneer Woman’s Ainsley 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set ($54) includes four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four bowls. Every piece is crafted from chip-resistant (and dishwasher-safe!) pottery and features a dainty scalloped trim that gives it a more elevated feel than everyday dishware.

7 4-Pack Braided Napkin Ring Set

Your guests will be wowed by the attention to detail in your tablescape when they see the 4-Pack Braided Napkin Ring Set ($10) styled with linen napkins. From the Beautiful collection, the summery coral hue adds a bold pop of color to your setting.

8 240-Ounce Stacking Glass Beverage Dispenser

Calling all hostesses with the mostess! This 240-Ounce Stacking Glass Beverage Dispenser ($20) is a genius hack for your bar cart or drink station. The glass punch bowls can be used together or separately, allowing you to offer twice the drink options in the same space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 2-Slice Multi-Function Toaster with Extra Wide Slots

I’ve gotten bagel slices stuck in my toaster more times than I can count. That’s why I’m upgrading my setup with the roomy 2-Slice Multi-Function Toaster with Extra Wide Slots ($31). It comes with seven bread-type presets, and most importantly, it can accommodate waffles, artisan bread, and other thick breads.

10 12″ Prep & Serve Butcher Block

Carved from edge grained maple, the 12″ Prep & Serve Butcher Block ($145) is sealed with food-safe oil and wax for a smooth, splinter-free surface. The block can also function as a charcuterie board thanks to its built-in carrying handles.

11 9″x 13″ Stoneware Baker with Plastic Lid

Consolidate space with the 9″x 13″ Stoneware Baker with Plastic Lid ($20), which works as bakeware and a storage container. It’s perfect for casseroles, baked desserts, pastas, roasted veggies, and more.