11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds, from gold charger plates to stainless steel shears.

When your kitchen needs a refresh, Dollar Tree might not be the first place you’d think to look. But why spend more, when you can get great cooking accessories for a fraction of competitors prices? This week, you’ll find worthwhile basics like kitchen shears, oven mitts, dish towels, spoon rests, trash bags, and more. None of it is glamorous, but all of it matters, and much of it comes in at under $2 a piece. You’ll also find a few genuinely fun finds: gold honeycomb charger plates and colorful glass vases that look considerably more expensive than $1.75. Ready to overindulge, without overspending? Here are eleven kitchen finds at Dollar Tree for under $10.

1 PET Stem Cooler Glass

Stemless cooler glasses keep cold drinks cold longer than standard glassware—useful for iced coffee, cocktails, or anything that shouldn’t turn warm before you finish it. These PET stem cooler glasses are made of durable, lightweight plastic, but look like real glassware. They come in assorted colors at $1.50 each, making a full matching set a $6 decision.

2 Gold Honeycomb Charger Plates—13 Inch

Charger plates at most home stores typically run $4 to $8 each, meaning a full set of eight can cost $50 before anyone sits down to dinner. These gold honeycomb charger plates are $1 each, which changes the calculation on hosting entirely. The honeycomb texture gives them visual interest, with a nod to the summer season.

3 Decorative Clear Glass Bowls

A clear glass bowl is one of those kitchen and table items that gets used constantly—fruit, snacks, a quick side salad, or a display piece on a counter. While, you can expect to pay much more at home goods stores, these decorative clear glass bowls are just $1.50.

4 Faceted Glass Vase—Assorted Colors, 5.3 Inch

Faceted glass catches and scatters light in a way that plain glass doesn’t, which is why at a boutique home store, a faceted vase in this size typically runs $12 to $20. This faceted glass vase in assorted colors is $1.75 and a strong centerpiece or counter accent for anyone who wants the cut-crystal look without the cut-crystal price.

5 Clear Round Glass Floral Vase—5 Inch

For another take on the kitchen counter flower arrangement, this clear, round glass floral vase offers a more simple and streamlined look. The proportions keep a few flowers from looking sparse, and at $1.75, you can buy a few to create continuity throughout the house.

6 Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears

Stainless steel kitchen shears are one of the most-used and least-replaced kitchen tools. Most households have a pair that’s been dull for years. These Cooking Concepts heavyweight stainless steel kitchen shears are $1.25 and genuinely heavyweight by the description, making them the easiest upgrade on this list.

Silicone kitchen tools don’t scratch nonstick surfaces, don’t melt near heat the way plastic does, and don’t rust like metal alternatives. At $1.25, these Cooking Concepts silicone kitchen tools also don’t blow the budget.

8 Home Collection Kitchen Towel

A kitchen towel that actually absorbs well is a small but daily quality-of-life item, and buying a stack of them at $1.50 each means always having a clean one available without rationing. This Home Collection kitchen towel is a practical restocking find that rewards buying several at once. Available in blue, black, and brown, they’re perfect for an earthy home decor palette.

9 Home Collection Oven Mitt

Oven mitts degrade faster than most kitchen tools and get replaced less often. Scorched, stained, and worn mitts are a remarkably common household situation. This Home Collection oven mitt is $1.50 and the simplest kitchen upgrade on this list.

10 Essentials Lavender Tall Kitchen Bags—35 Count

Scented kitchen bags make the most mundane part of kitchen maintenance marginally more pleasant. Lavender reads as a clean, non-intrusive scent that can mask other kitchen smells without overpowering. This 35-count pack of Essentials lavender tall kitchen bags is $5—the highest price point on this list, and still a strong value for a month or more of trash bags.

11 Melamine Kitchen Spoon Rests—Assorted Colors

Spoon rests eliminate a specific daily annoyance—the mess you make when you set something directly down on the counter. No more sauce on the stovetop, no more searching for somewhere to set a stirring spoon mid-cook. These melamine kitchen spoon rests in assorted colors are $1.25 and add a pop of color to a stovetop while solving an actual problem.