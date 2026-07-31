These new Marshalls finds include fall decor, furniture, lighting, and home accents.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s a good month to shop at Marshalls. With all the end-of-summer sales and new fall merchandise hitting the store daily, the discount department store is full of fabulous finds and sensational deals. Whether you are shopping for Halloween decorations, lamps that will brighten up your space on a budget, or stunning pieces of designer-worthy furniture, there is something for everyone. What should you shop now that August is here? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting shelves in August.

1 So Many Gorgeous Lamps

There are so many gorgeous new lamps, even ones in earthy fall tones. The BASSETT MIRROR 25in Mango Wood Caveette Table Lamp is $89.99, half off its original retail price, and honestly looks like something you would find at an upscale home furnishing store. It has a removable shade, foam feet, a gourd-shaped base, and a turn knob switch.

2 Anthropologie Looking Rugs

If you want to find items that look Anthropologie for less, run to Marshalls! This MORRIS & CO. 27×45 Jute Blend Woodland Weeds Floral Printed Runner is a great item from the iconic interior-designer-endorsed brand that brings all the boho vibes. It is only $29.99, at least half off.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Picture Lamps

Picture lights give your home an interior designer-like touch on a budget. This KARMA HOME 18.5×6 Rechargeable Scalloped Picture Light is bougie-looking and bohemian, shockingly just $49.99.

4 Pumpkin Placemats

I am obsessed with The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell set of four Quilted Jack O’Lantern Placemats. They are honestly the perfect Halloween addition to your tablescape without looking cheap or cheesy. I can’t believe how cute they are, and just $14.99.

5 Halloween Kitchen Towels

This set of three GRAMMERCY STUDIO Floral Skull Kitchen Towels is just $12.99 and an easy way to infuse the spooky spirit into your kitchen this Halloween without being cheesy. They offer more of an eclectic, elevated vibe compared to the typical Halloween decor.

6 Chinoiserie Jars

Chinoiserie pieces are such a steal at Marshalls. They help elevate your living space while looking vintage. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99 and is giving grandmillennial vibes.

7 A Set of Bougie Lamps

Let there be bougie light! This set of two CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 21in Ceramic Table Lamps With Scalloped Shades is so gorgeous. I love the blue-green color of the ceramic base paired with the linen-like shade. Get them for $119.99.

8 An RH Looking Side Table

Restoration Hardware is at Marshalls! Well, not really, but this MADE IN INDIA 18x14x20 Marble Top Hammered Iron Rectangular Side Table is just $99.99 and looks identical to one in my home from the expensive home decor store.

9 Fashionable Framed Art

I love the art aisle at Marshalls, as it is filled with frugal finds. If you are going for a high-fashion vibe, this CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside. And, it’s just $12.99.

10 A Designer Pouf

One of William Morris’ most iconic patterns is the Strawberry Thief. Get it in pouf form with this MORRIS & CO.18x18x16 Strawberry Thief Pouf, just $49.99. It wille elevate any space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Tons of Halloween Decorations

Though it might seem too early, now is the time to stock up on Halloween decorations. I love this HALLOWS EVE Crow On Branch Decor, which is just $9.99 and features a crow with glitter detailing. If it’s not your style, head on over to Marshalls and pick your poison.