Shop 11 new Marshalls finds in late July, from Missoni bathrobes to rechargeable picture lights.

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The month is almost over, but the best merchandise of the summer (and fall!) is arriving at Marshalls. The discount store is filling up with fabulous finds, from clothing for the whole family to home goodies galore. There are new designer clothing items, accessories, Halloween decorations, lighting fixtures, and more. What should you shop for right now, before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting shelves in late July.

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No, it’s not your imagination: Stores are selling seasonal decor earlier and earlier every year. Marshalls has a ton of Halloween decor in stock right now, starting with this VISTA HOME FASHIONS 27×27 Figural Pumpkin Bath Rug for $16.99. It will get your bathroom feeling immediately spooky.

2 The Cutest Shirt Dress

There are also lots of great transitional fashions that will take you from late summer until fall. I love this TOCCIN Megan Short Sleeve Tie Front Midi Shirt Dress, a steal for $99.99. The retail price is legit five times as much, $495. And, the biscotti color will never go out of style

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Missoni Bathrobe

My jaw dropped to the floor when I spotted this designer bathrobe on the Marshalls website. Get the MISSONI Curt Hooded Bathrobe for just $229.99. If you would rather pay retail, it is selling for $640 on the Missoni website.

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You can pay LoveShackFancy prices or get the look for less at Marshalls. I love THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Floral Comforter Set, which starts at $59.99 for the set and comes with a comforter and shames.

5 A Gorgeous Area Rug

Marshalls and the Marshalls website are sneaky good resources for area rugs. This ERIN GATES 6×9 Indoor Outdoor Saybrook Striped Leaves Area Rug is just $119.99. I love the neutral jute color and the subtle but impactful pattern that will go well with various design schemes.

6 Free People Joggers

If you spot Free People at Marshalls, buy it. The brand is a fraction of the retail price. This pair of FREE PEOPLE Slow It Down Joggers is just $24.99. The same sweats are $78 at other stores.

7 A Leather Belt Bag

This VIOLA CASTELLANI Leather Belt Bag is just $34.99, less than the Lululemon nylon bag, but made out of real leather. It looks so much more expensive than it actually is and looks great with everything.

8 Rechargeable Picture Lights

Picture lights are a great way to give your home that interior deisgner type of touch on a budget. Marshalls is a great resource for lighting fixtures. This KARMA HOME 18.5×6 Rechargeable Scalloped Picture Light is a bougie-looking option for $49.99.

9 A Painted Jack-O-Lantern

Buy Halloween decorations, but make them look handmade! This CERAMIKA ARTYSTYCZNA 7in Painted Floral Jack O Lantern Decor is such an elevated holiday decoration for $29.99.

10 A Set of Boxwood Wreaths

It’s never too early for wreaths! The FARMERS MARKET Set Of 2 14in Boxwood Wreaths With Bows is a great all-season option for decorating doors. Get the two for $29.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Hammered Iron Side Table

Restoration Hardware or Marshalls? This MADE IN INDIA 18x14x20 Marble Top Hammered Iron Rectangular Side Table is just $99.99 and looks idential to one in my home from the expensive furniture store.