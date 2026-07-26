11 Best New Michaels Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves in July

Shop the best new Michaels Halloween finds for July, from a moon wreath to a 'Til Death pillow.

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Michaels doesn’t wait for October to kick off the spooky season, and, with all of the great decor deals happening there right now, neither should you. Six colorfully named Halloween collections landed this July—Hallowed Halls, Vintage Spirits, Enchanted Romance, Mischief & Magic, Bound by Magic, and Conjuring Nightfall—and they cover the full aesthetic range from gothic romance to witchy whimsy and dark botanical. This week’s selection pulls the strongest individual finds from across those collections, each worthwhile on their own. Before you break out the costumes and candy, shop the best eleven Halloween finds at Michaels worth picking up right now.

1 22.75-Inch Black Metal Cat Tabletop Decor

Black cats are classic Halloween decor, and this one has an especially witchy and mischievous presence. At nearly 23 inches tall, this black metal cat tabletop decor is less of an accent and more of a statement. It’s $71.99.

2 9.75-Inch Rattan-Style Witch Boots Tabletop Decor

These witch boots are made with a rattan-style finish, ensuring they read cottagecore-adjacent rather than camp. The natural material gives them a warmth that cheap plastic decorations miss and make them suitable to display all fall—not just while welcoming trick-or-treaters. Sitting at just under 10 inches, they’re $31.49.

3 Black Tree Tabletop Decor

A bare black tree as a tabletop object is stark, dark, and brooding—perfect for setting a Halloween tone that’s genuinely spooky without being silly. This black tree tabletop decor works equally well in a fall vignette or a year-round aesthetic shelf arrangement. It’s $35.99.

4 5×7 Gold Snake Tabletop Frame

A gold snake picture frame is the photo display piece for anyone whose home aesthetic runs toward the more mystical and maximalist end of the spectrum. The snake detailing gives it an immediate personality, and suggests something just a little sinister. It holds a 5×7 photo and costs $22.49.

5 6 oz. Zodiac Scented Candle

A zodiac-themed candle is the home fragrance find for anyone who considers their star sign a real part of their personality. This Ashland zodiac scented candle is 6 ounces, $22.49, and works as either Halloween decor and as a year-round accent for the astrologically inclined.

This footed box has snake detailing in navy and gold, serving as both storage and sculpture. It holds any small item, but we recommend charms, crystals, and talismans and if you’re getting in the Halloween spirit. This navy gold footed snake box is $35.99.

7 Tarot Cards

These Ashland tarot cards are the Halloween find that doubles as actual entertainment. Spread them on a table for October gatherings, display them fanned out as a shelf accent, or use them as intended. $22.49 for a peek at the future, or a guide to the present? Yes, please.

8 11×14 Black Baroque Wood Wall Frame

This black, baroque-style wood wall frame houses a dramatic piece of art depicting a full moon, spindly trees, and a pitch-dark night. At 11×14, it’s $35.99 and works in a Halloween gallery wall or a year-round dark-aesthetic room.

9 24-Inch Moon Wreath

As a front door statement, this 24-inch moon wreath is botanical, bewitching, and bespoke. At $53.99, it’s well worth the investment as something you can display all fall and winter.

10 Black Metal Bats Pillar Candle Lantern

The bat silhouettes cut into this black pillar candle lantern cast patterned shadows when a pillar candle is lit inside—an atmospheric detail that makes a Halloween mantel or a porch arrangement feel genuinely moody. It’s $26.99.

11 16-Inch ‘Til Death Pillow

The Ashland ‘Til Death pillow is all about devotion—maybe to your significant other, maybe to spooky season itself. It’s 16 inches, $31.49, and belongs on a sofa that has fully committed to the Gothic manor aesthetic.