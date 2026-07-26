Shop 11 new Aldi finds flying off shelves, from chic sandals to couch tables.

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If you aren’t shopping at Aldi this month, you are missing out. The store, which sells much more than just competitively priced food and beverages, has been getting in so many amazing products over the last week, ranging from adorable clothing sets and decorative candles to kitchen gadgets and furniture pieces. What are shoppers throwing in their carts this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds flying off shelves right now.

1 2-Piece Clothing Sets for Kids

There are some super cute children’s clothing sets, like this Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set, which comes in a few patterns, including this blue-and-white horizontal stripe. It honestly looks like something you would spend five times as much on at stores like Janie & Jack.

2 The Cutest Hanging Lantern Candle Warmers

There are a bunch of “back by popular demand” items, including the KIRKTON HOUSE White Wood Candle Warmer Lantern. These are the prettiest candle warmers, especially for those who love the farmhouse vibe. They are $19.99 each and available in a few color options.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Giant Candle

This KIRKTON HOUSE White Jasmine & Birchwood Rustic Carved Wood, at $19.99, is another must-buy. Not only is the giant candle holder gorgeous, but it also smells amazing and has sprinkle-like decorations on it.

4 Chic Sandals

There are a few new styles of the Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal, a trendy style that is cheaper than you would ever think. This beige pair, which is a slide with double-strapped bows, is just $7.99 and looks designer.

5 Back to School Backpacks with Matching Accessories

Aldi has so many back-to-school items, including Pottery Barn look backpacks with matching accessories. There are adorable patterns to choose from this season, including the L&D Premium Kids Backpack, just $16.99 each. Patterns including Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports.

6 Clear Wall Organizers

There are some new vertical storage organizers at Aldi for just $14.99 each. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Acrylic Wall Storage and the KIRKTON HOUSE Round Acrylic Wall Storage, both great for organizing toys and playroom items.

7 A Gamer Pencil Pouch

This $4.99 Pembrook Silicone Pencil Case is another fun back-to-school option. Shaped like a video game controller, the pouch is adorable and creative. There is also a rainbow version and a super fun, Croc-like one you can stick charms onto.

8 An Apple-Shaped Snack Container

This Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99, is another fun back-to-school themed accessory. Use it to store and stash fruit, snacks, and other items, and enjoy the apple-themed twisted design, perfect for the school year.

9 A Collapsible Utility Cart

The Easy Home Folding Utility Cart is a super functional Aldi find for $19.99. It is easy to assemble, folds down for convenient storage, and is great for carrying bulky or multiple items.

10 A Clever Furniture Piece

Aldi usually has a clever selection of accent furniture pieces. Another “returning favorites” item is the SOHL Couch Table for $14.99. It takes up minimal floor space and can be used as a side table, TV tray, or computer stand.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Washable Rugs

Aldi’s washable rugs are cheap yet chic. The KIRKTON HOUSE Floral Washable Rug Set – 2pc comes in a few pattern options. The price for two rugs that can be easily tossed in the wash? Just $24.99.